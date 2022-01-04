ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richfield, MN

Best Buy launches its own in-house media network

By Michael Bürgi
Digiday
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelieving its combination of deep relationships with its customer base and a massive appetite for technology and electronics will set it apart from the competition, tech retail chain Best Buy is just the latest retailer to start its own in-house media ad-sales operation. Called Best Buy Ads, the new...

digiday.com

hypebeast.com

PayPal Explores Launching Its Own Cryptocurrency

Back in 2020, PayPal began letting its users buy and sell cryptocurrency, as well as make transactions, followed by another development in 2021, in which the global payments app began letting its users withdraw cryptocurrency and relocate them to third-party wallets. Paypal now has now announced that it’s exploring the...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

PayPal is considering launching its own cryptocoin, report says

PayPal is reportedly considering launching its own cryptocurrency backed by the US dollar as the venerable online payment company continues to integrate ways to engage with digital coins on its platforms. The company is just exploring the idea of releasing its own stablecoin, a cryptocurrency backed by and linked in...
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

PayPal is considering launching its own asset-backed stablecoin

In brief: PayPal is looking into the possibility of launching its own stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is financially backed by another asset, as it looks to further expand its crypto division. As the name suggests, most stablecoins are backed by an existing asset of value, like fiat currency,...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Scott Rosenberg, Key Senior Exec At Roku, To Exit Streaming Company

Major streaming provider Roku has announced that one of its top execs, platform chief Scott Rosenberg, plans to depart the company in the spring after a nearly 10-year run. In an announcement, company founder and CEO Anthony Wood said Rosenberg is “ready for his next professional challenge.” Rosenberg’s current title is SVP and GM of Platform Business. He has risen through the ranks since joining the company as VP of advertising and business development. Along with building a New York-based sales organization, he played a key role in the company’s IPO in 2017. A ubiquitous presence at industry conferences and upfront events,...
BUSINESS
chainstoreage.com

Best Buy launches first-ever influencer program

The leading U.S. consumer electronics retailer is partnering with a major tech influencer. For the first time, Best Buy Co. Inc. is entering the influencer marketing space. The company is teaming up with tech influencer, reviewer and video creator Marques Brownlee, who posts content to millions of followers across social media platforms including YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter using the handle @MKBHD.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Stingray Expands its Retail Media Network to the United States with the Acquisition of InStore Audio Network

InStore Audio Network is the largest retail audio network in the US with 16,000 locations. Stingray Group Inc., a leading music, media, and technology company, announced that it has acquired InStore Audio Network, the largest in-store audio advertising network in the United States, reaching 100 million shoppers each week in over 16,000 grocery retailers and pharmacies across the US for total consideration of up to approximately C$59 million subject to a specific earn out mechanism set forth in the purchase agreement. With this acquisition, Stingray expands its retail-based digital audio advertising footprint in the United States and reaffirms its position as a leading global provider of state-of-the art digital media solutions. InStore Audio Network generated an estimated C$18.5 million in revenues in the last year.
RETAIL
aithority.com

Best Buy Launches New Advertising Business, Best Buy Ads

Best Buy has been helping customers discover, try, and buy some of the most innovative products out there. No one knows consumer technology — and has the deep relationships with the people who buy it — like we do. That’s why we’re excited to announce Best Buy Ads,...
RETAIL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Best Buy expands its in-house advertising agency to better work with other companies

Best Buy is turning its in-house advertising unit into a business designed to help consumer goods makers, even outside its current electronics partners, find customers. Best Buy Ads will help other companies take advantage of customer insights the retailer gets from its national reach, Best Buy said Tuesday. It will also help turn Best Buy's stores, websites and apps into advertising platforms for other businesses.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Digiday

Minute Media’s Rich Routman explains how B2B tech is becoming a bigger part of the media company’s overall business

In its tenth year of being in business and after a string of publisher purchases — which have included The Players’ Tribune and FanSided — Minute Media made its first tech-centric acquisition in 2021 with the pickup of publishing tech platform Wazimo in November. The acquisition reflects how tech is becoming a bigger component of Minute Media’s overall business and how its B2B tech revenue is becoming interwoven with its advertising revenue.
BUSINESS
zycrypto.com

Transient Network Launches Its Second DApp CryptoPool On The Binance Smart Chain

Transient Network, a global smart-contract marketplace is elated to announce the launch of its second decentralized application (DApp), CryptoPool on the Binance Smart Chain. As per the announcement, the new DApp allows users to create their pools of crypto price predictions giving them the power to control the entry fees and expiry time for a pool. The DApp will propel users to share in the winning. The creator will have the power to control the expiry time and entry fees for a pool, users can create a peer-to-peer pool and predict the future price of a particular coin.
COMPUTERS
Digiday

‘Creating a loose federation’: Stagwell Group’s Jason Reid is buying pieces of the next agency holding company

This story is part of Digiday’s Masters of Uncertainty series, a look at people and companies at the center of media’s defining storylines. Find the rest here. Thanks to its potent political and PR chops — founder Mark Penn has a long track record in running political campaigns from behind the scenes — and an expected $8 billion avalanche of political ad spending set to blanket the U.S., Stagwell Inc., the new-ish agency holding company, enters the new year primed to succeed at what it’s good at.
BUSINESS

