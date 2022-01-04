Best Buy launches its own in-house media network

InStore Audio Network is the largest retail audio network in the US with 16,000 locations. Stingray Group Inc., a leading music, media, and technology company, announced that it has acquired InStore Audio Network, the largest in-store audio advertising network in the United States, reaching 100 million shoppers each week in over 16,000 grocery retailers and pharmacies across the US for total consideration of up to approximately C$59 million subject to a specific earn out mechanism set forth in the purchase agreement. With this acquisition, Stingray expands its retail-based digital audio advertising footprint in the United States and reaffirms its position as a leading global provider of state-of-the art digital media solutions. InStore Audio Network generated an estimated C$18.5 million in revenues in the last year.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO