ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Have we seen the last of Antonio Brown in NFL after his abrupt exit from Bucs-Jets game?

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12coAN_0dcNQvge00
Antonio Brown gestures to the crowd as he leaves the field during the Buccaneers' game against the Jets. Andrew Mills, AP

Antonio Brown may have played his last down in the NFL , but as of Tuesday morning, the talented, but troubled, receiver has not been released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown took off this uniform in the third quarter of Tampa Bay's game against the New York Jets and left the stadium, but not before jumping around in the end zone and waving to the fans before exiting.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians declared that Brown was " no longer a Buc ." Arians told FOX Sports that Brown twice refused to enter the game when asked and that he witnessed the All-Pro wideout take his jersey off and leave the sidelines.

Brown made a few social media posts since then and on Monday showed up at a Brooklyn Nets game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Brown, 33, finished the season playing in seven games, catching 42 passes for 545 yards and four touchdowns. He missed part of the season with an ankle injury, and was suspended for three games for violating the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols, when he obtained a fake vaccination card.

The defending Super Bowl champions will now have to have others make up for that lost production if they want the Lombardi trophy to remain in their possession.

More on Antonio Brown's abrupt exit from NFL game

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Have we seen the last of Antonio Brown in NFL after his abrupt exit from Bucs-Jets game?

Comments / 3

Related
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Andrew Mills
Golf Digest

Everyone relax, trustworthy source Antonio Brown says Ben Roethlisberger may not actually retire

On Monday, the football world the NFL parts of western Pennsylvania got misty eyed as Ben Roethlisberger played what was widely reported to be his final game at Heinz Field. With his family in attendance and tears in eyes, Big Ben took down the Cleveland Browns one final time (he’s now 26-3-1 all-time against the Brownies), capping the win with a ceremonial lap around the Ketchup Bowl. It felt for all the world like this was the end …
NFL
FanSided

Could the Cardinals face Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs?

Could the Arizona Cardinals go up against Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs this year if the legendary receiver joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t suited up for an NFL game since the 2020 season and he probably won’t ever again. However,...
NFL
Reuters

Bucs release Antonio Brown; WR shows receipts, bank info

2022-01-06 17:46:50 GMT+00:00 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Antonio Brown on Thursday afternoon, hours after the wideout shared receipts and even his bank account information that included text strings with head coach Bruce Arians and Tom Brady's personal fitness and nutrition guru. The move comes four days after Arians...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Ap#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Tampa Bay#Fox Sports#Brooklyn Nets#The Memphis Grizzlies#Wr#Bucs#Farewell
The Spun

Rick Ross Sends Message To Everyone About Antonio Brown

As wide receiver Antonio Brown’s NFL future remains in jeopardy, he’s found a very prominent voice willing to defend him. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, rapper and record executive Rick Ross has weighed in on the controversy with Brown. Regarding Brown’s antics at MetLife Stadium this week, Ross called on people to avoid jumping to conclusions about what happened.
NFL
FanSided

Tom Brady goes into further detail about Antonio Brown incident

There may be more than meets the eye with the Antonio Brown drama that occurred on Sunday, which led to his eventual exit from the field. Brown left the field in a hurry on Sunday against the New York Jets, but he did make a scene first. AB took off his jersey and pads, pumping up the MetLife Stadium crowd on his way out. Stadium security reportedly thought he was a fan who ran onto the field.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has Surprising Admission On Antonio Brown

Sunday marked the shocking end to Antonio Browns’ career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and quite possibly his career with the NFL as a whole. But with that said, one former NFL general manager believes the clearly-troubled wide receiver still has a shot to make it in the league.
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Antonio Brown's surprising message about Ben Roethlisberger; Baker Mayfield's complaints after loss to Steelers

Tuesday’s “First Call” has some negative fallout for the Browns after their loss to the Steelers Monday night. A stunning turn from Antonio Brown regarding Ben Roethlisberger. And Aaron Rodgers is talking about Pittsburgh again. Miffed Mayfield. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wasn’t happy with his team’s...
NFL
Vibe

What Antonio Brown Leaving The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Says About The Modern-Day Black Athlete

Despite the various playoff implications and wild finishes that occurred during Week 17 of the NFL regular season, the most unpredictable outcome of the weekend was mercurial former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown leaving Met Life Stadium during the middle of his team’s game against the New York Jets this past Sunday (Jan. 2). Brown, who won a Super Bowl with the Bucs last season, was seen arguing on the sideline with Buccaneers coaches and teammates during the third quarter of the game before abruptly stripping off his uniform and throwing various items into the crowd prior to exiting...
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Shares True Feelings On Antonio Brown

A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Antonio Brown calls Mike Zimmer the ‘best of the best,’ says he can fix Vikings

Troubled wideout Antonio Brown has an idea of how to get business booming again for a Minnesota Vikings team that will miss the playoffs for a second straight season. “I would love to have an opinion to tell you what the Vikings should do with Kirk Cousins, Mike Zimmer, their offense and their defense, but man, I’m trying to figure out my team, my squad, what I’m doing, where I’m going,” Brown said on Cameo. “So, SKOL nation, I would tell you how to fix the Vikings is to call Mike Zimmer and let Mike Zimmer figure it out. He’s the best of the best. You guys are in good hands.”
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

339K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy