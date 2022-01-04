Have we seen the last of Antonio Brown in NFL after his abrupt exit from Bucs-Jets game?
Antonio Brown may have played his last down in the NFL , but as of Tuesday morning, the talented, but troubled, receiver has not been released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brown took off this uniform in the third quarter of Tampa Bay's game against the New York Jets and left the stadium, but not before jumping around in the end zone and waving to the fans before exiting.
Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians declared that Brown was " no longer a Buc ." Arians told FOX Sports that Brown twice refused to enter the game when asked and that he witnessed the All-Pro wideout take his jersey off and leave the sidelines.
Brown made a few social media posts since then and on Monday showed up at a Brooklyn Nets game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Brown, 33, finished the season playing in seven games, catching 42 passes for 545 yards and four touchdowns. He missed part of the season with an ankle injury, and was suspended for three games for violating the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols, when he obtained a fake vaccination card.
The defending Super Bowl champions will now have to have others make up for that lost production if they want the Lombardi trophy to remain in their possession.
More on Antonio Brown's abrupt exit from NFL game
- Plenty of enablers : Antonio Brown's blow-up with Buccaneers had no victims, only willing participants .
- How should we treat Antonio Brown ? Tom Brady says WR needs our compassion. Is he right ?
- What injury ? Bucs coach Bruce Arians says Antonio Brown did not mention injury before storming off.
- Farewell, Antonio Brown : With explosive exit, ex-Bucs WR has finally worn out his welcome in NFL .
- Tom Brady weighs in : 'Everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic ' toward Antonio Brown.
- Long history : Timeline of controversy and drama that has marred Antonio Brown's NFL career .
- What we know : Antonio Brown's abrupt exit from Jets game , split with Buccaneers.
- Bucs rally without WR : Brady leads last-minute comeback over collapsing Jets after Antonio Brown's exit.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Have we seen the last of Antonio Brown in NFL after his abrupt exit from Bucs-Jets game?
Comments / 3