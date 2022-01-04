Antonio Brown gestures to the crowd as he leaves the field during the Buccaneers' game against the Jets. Andrew Mills, AP

Antonio Brown may have played his last down in the NFL , but as of Tuesday morning, the talented, but troubled, receiver has not been released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown took off this uniform in the third quarter of Tampa Bay's game against the New York Jets and left the stadium, but not before jumping around in the end zone and waving to the fans before exiting.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians declared that Brown was " no longer a Buc ." Arians told FOX Sports that Brown twice refused to enter the game when asked and that he witnessed the All-Pro wideout take his jersey off and leave the sidelines.

Brown made a few social media posts since then and on Monday showed up at a Brooklyn Nets game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Brown, 33, finished the season playing in seven games, catching 42 passes for 545 yards and four touchdowns. He missed part of the season with an ankle injury, and was suspended for three games for violating the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols, when he obtained a fake vaccination card.

The defending Super Bowl champions will now have to have others make up for that lost production if they want the Lombardi trophy to remain in their possession.

More on Antonio Brown's abrupt exit from NFL game

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Have we seen the last of Antonio Brown in NFL after his abrupt exit from Bucs-Jets game?