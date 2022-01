In this age of technology, digital art is everywhere. You'll see digital art in various spaces but this time, BMW wants to add it to vehicles and be the first to do so. Called the Digital Art Mode, it's created by renowned Chinese multimedia artist Cao Fei. She was the one who created the M6 GT3 art car in 2017. The recently presented BMW iX M60 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas is the first to get the new Digital Art mode, integrated into the EV's My Modes.

