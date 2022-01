New Orleans Pelicans provided an update on sidelined star Zion Williamson Wednesday afternoon, stating he will continue the rehabilitation process on his injured right foot away from the team in Portland, Oregon, while still being supervised by team medical staff. The Pelicans announced back in December the former No. 1 overall pick would be out 4-6 weeks after receiving an injection in his foot. Williamson had surgery to repair the fractured foot in the offseason, but since the bone has not healed properly, he has yet to play in a game this season. In early December, he was scheduled to return to practice, but continued soreness got in the way.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO