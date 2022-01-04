ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville, PA

Monroeville Woman Found 'Badly Mutilated' in Motel Room; Male Suspect Said 'He Had to Go Barbaric Like Conan'

Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35mGtB_0dcNQiSR00
Monroeville motel

A woman's body was discovered in a motel room on New Year's Day at the Rodeway Inn & Suites in Monroeville.

Allegheny County Police arrested Matthew Gribschaw, 37, in connection with the Saturday morning murder.

The victim was later identified as 49-year old Rochella Anderson.

Police were called to the Rodeway Inn around 9:30 a.m after the motel's manager found a "large amount of blood" outside one of the rooms. Officers arrived where they found Gribschaw standing in the doorway of the room "covered in blood." Officers also found Anderson's body which had been "badly mutilated," according to the police report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=127dF1_0dcNQiSR00
motel room

He allegedly told officers "she doesn't sleep well at night" and "she attacked me."

Security camera footage from the establishment shows Anderson entering the room at 2:39 a.m. The suspect was the only person captured on footage entering or exiting the room before the emergency services turned up, per WPXI.

Gribschaw was found bleeding from his left hand, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment. Doctors asked him about the injury and he allegedly admitted to "choking" his girlfriend. He also told police that he "had to go barbaric like Conan" on his girlfriend.

Gribschaw has been charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

Comments / 42

Lisa Criste
1d ago

What happened to Love, Kindness, Affection, in general, as a society. What a TERRIBLE and VIOLENT world we live in.

Reply(1)
18
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Shine My Crown

George Floyd's 4-Year-Old Niece Shot in Houston While Sleeping; Police Took Hours to Respond

Arianna Delane, the four-year-old grand-niece of George Floyd, was asleep in her bed when she was shot on New Year's Day. Her father, Derrick Delane, told ABC13 News that their apartment in the 3300 block of Yellowstone Blvd on the south side of Houston. was struck several times by gunfire just before 3 a.m. Bullets entered the second story of the apartment block, striking Arianna in the torso.
HOUSTON, TX
Shine My Crown

Minneapolis Woman Set on Fire By Ex-Boyfriend, Terrified He'll Soon Be Freed From Prison: 'The Victims Matter'

A Minneapolis woman is living in fear that the man who set her on fire more than two years ago will soon be released from prison. Richard Bullock was charged with setting his then-girlfriend Sharee Smith on fire after assaulting her. Smith says Bullock is preparing to take a plea deal which means he could be out in three and a half years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Shine My Crown

Georgia Mother Accused of Murdering Her One-Year-Old Child on Christmas Day

Oluwadamilola Imafiabor/ Gwinnett County Police Department. A woman from Gwinett County, Georgia, has been in connection with the murder of her one-year-old child. Oluwadamilola Imafiabor, 29, reported her child's death to the police but told officers that he was run over by a truck as he played outside their Norcross home on Christmas Eve. Imafiabor did not seek medical attention for her son or alert authorities of her son's death until the day after, Christmas Day.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Monroeville, PA
Monroeville, PA
Crime & Safety
Shine My Crown

Missouri Woman Smiles in Mugshot After Allegedly Killing Her Boyfriend With a Sword on Christmas Eve

A woman from Missouri has gone viral after she was captured grinning in her mugshot---after she was arrested for allegedly killing her boyfriend with a sword. When Cape Girardeau police officers arrived on the scene on Friday night, Brittany Wilson, 32, was found outside the home she shared with her boyfriend. Police say a sword was lying in the front yard.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Motel#The Room#Choking#The Rodeway Inn Suites#Wpxi
Shine My Crown

Grand Rapids Woman Shot and Killed on Christmas Eve; Male Suspect in Custody

Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a Grand Rapids woman who was fatally shot on Christmas Eve. The victim was identified as 43-year-old Hope Latrese Cutts. Her body was found inside a residence on the 600 block of Cass Avenue SE. She had been shot in the chest. Cutts died upon arrival at St. Mary's Hospital, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

24K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy