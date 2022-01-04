Monroeville Woman Found 'Badly Mutilated' in Motel Room; Male Suspect Said 'He Had to Go Barbaric Like Conan'

Monroeville motel

A woman's body was discovered in a motel room on New Year's Day at the Rodeway Inn & Suites in Monroeville.

Allegheny County Police arrested Matthew Gribschaw, 37, in connection with the Saturday morning murder.

The victim was later identified as 49-year old Rochella Anderson.

Police were called to the Rodeway Inn around 9:30 a.m after the motel's manager found a "large amount of blood" outside one of the rooms. Officers arrived where they found Gribschaw standing in the doorway of the room "covered in blood." Officers also found Anderson's body which had been "badly mutilated," according to the police report.

He allegedly told officers "she doesn't sleep well at night" and "she attacked me."

Security camera footage from the establishment shows Anderson entering the room at 2:39 a.m. The suspect was the only person captured on footage entering or exiting the room before the emergency services turned up, per WPXI.

Gribschaw was found bleeding from his left hand, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment. Doctors asked him about the injury and he allegedly admitted to "choking" his girlfriend. He also told police that he "had to go barbaric like Conan" on his girlfriend.

Gribschaw has been charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.