Jimmy Fallon Opens Up About Testing Positive For COVID On ‘The Tonight Show’

By Abby Monteil
 2 days ago
The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon hosted his first show of the year on Monday (Jan. 3), and kicked things off by opening up about testing positive for COVID-19 over the holidays.

Fallon said that he found out about his positive status on the first day of the show’s holiday break, when he came in to film a bit for the Dec. 18 episode of Saturday Night Live. He added that a staff nurse made him isolate in one of the building’s glass offices, all of which feature iconic catchphrases from NBC shows. Fallon then showed the audience a photo of him waiting in an office featuring the Diff’rent Strokes quote “What ‘chu talkin’ about, Willis?”

The late night host revealed that his two daughters tested positive as well, allowing him to spend Christmas with them. Now that he’s back in The Tonight Show studio, Fallon took a moment to remind people of the importance of vaccines and booster shots.

“I wanna tell everyone out there, please get vaccinated, if you can,” he said. “Get vaxxed, get boosted. Because man, this thing, it’s a banger. It’s a real thing. If I didn’t have that, I know it would just feel like I was real, real, real sick.”

Fallon closed out the segment by thanking all the doctors who have been “working so hard out there” throughout the pandemic.

“You saved my Christmas,” he added.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights on NBC at 11:35/10:35c. Scroll up to watch a clip from last night’s episode.

