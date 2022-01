The start of 2021 wasn’t successful for gold. After a few days of rally, the yellow metal entered a bearish trend. 2022 looks uncomfortably similar. So far, so good—the first three days of 2022 didn’t bring a new catastrophe. It’s probably just the calm before the storm, but the new year started well. Even the price of gold has risen! As the chart below shows, the yellow metal managed to jump above the key level of $1,800 at the very end of 2021, but it still maintains its position (at least as of early Jan. 3, 2022).

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO