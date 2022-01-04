ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Black legislators from Detroit area sue over 'deeply concerning' new election districts

By Allan Lengel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan's high-stakes redistricting process isn't over. A week after an independent commission approved new congressional and state election maps, six Democratic legislators support a lawsuit challenging the revised boundaries. Critics claim the maps unconstitutionally disenfranchise Black voters, Michigan Advance and other news outlets report. The new congressional map and...

Carol Kennedy
4d ago

It's only fare if the blacks get their way. Anything other than what they want is always unfair and racist. Just ask any black person.

Lynn Blankenship
4d ago

Doesn’t matter where the Districts are, LEGAL Registered Americans only have ONE VOTE each.

Michael Tate
5d ago

I always thought that in politics there should not be black and white, I guess the commission thinks the same way

