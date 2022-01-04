The 7 keys to nailing an interview for an internship, according to recruitment experts

Tim Madden is an Executive Coach and former Headhunter. Founder of Executive Career Upgrades, he's on a mission to help accelerate careers. You know you’re the cream of the crop because you've risen to the top as a mid- to senior-level professional and are the best at what you do. Moreover, IT and cybersecurity are booming industries right now, so any team would be lucky to have you. While you know for a fact you meet all the technical requirements for the job (and then some), translating all that knowledge into making a good impression in an interview isn’t always as straightforward as you’d hope. Many fantastic candidates have been turned down solely because their personalities came across as too cold, their confidence too lacking or another related issue. What you need to know is that preparing to nail your next technical job interview isn’t just about the “technical” stuff.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 7 DAYS AGO