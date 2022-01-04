ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 7 keys to nailing an interview for an internship, according to recruitment experts

By Íñigo Palacio, Nathan Rennolds
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne key to successfully nailing an internship application is to...

www.businessinsider.com

Fast Company

The biggest tech trends of 2022, according to over 40 experts

“Big things have small beginnings.” That line from Lawrence of Arabia may be a good way of characterizing the coming year in tech. Tech that will be very important to the future will begin graduating from R&D labs and enter the marketplace. More self-driving automobiles will traverse the roadways. Augmented reality glasses may even start showing up in public. The U.S. government is likely to begin regulating Big Tech in such areas as antitrust and privacy. The industry will continue talking about, and in some cases even building for, the metaverse. And some of the foundational technologies underpinning Web3 may begin to take hold.
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Company

3 better questions to ask in your next job interview

Job interviews are stressful events. Even if the interviewer tries to put you at ease, you know you’re being evaluated. But many who throw themselves into prospecting for a new job forget it’s a two-way street: Not only is the company evaluating you, but you’re also evaluating the company. At some point in the discussion, they’ll turn the floor over to you and ask, “Do you have any questions for me?”
JOBS
Forbes

How To Prepare For And Nail Your Next Technical Interview

Tim Madden is an Executive Coach and former Headhunter. Founder of Executive Career Upgrades, he's on a mission to help accelerate careers. You know you’re the cream of the crop because you've risen to the top as a mid- to senior-level professional and are the best at what you do. Moreover, IT and cybersecurity are booming industries right now, so any team would be lucky to have you. While you know for a fact you meet all the technical requirements for the job (and then some), translating all that knowledge into making a good impression in an interview isn’t always as straightforward as you’d hope. Many fantastic candidates have been turned down solely because their personalities came across as too cold, their confidence too lacking or another related issue. What you need to know is that preparing to nail your next technical job interview isn’t just about the “technical” stuff.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
International Business Times

Best Cryptocurrency To Invest In 2022 According To Experts

Over a decade ago, Satoshi Nakamoto created Bitcoin, the first-ever cryptocurrency and decentralized digital coin. A year after, the blockchain was launched and just over a week later, the first transaction took place, forever changing the world of finance. Fast forward to 2021, the cryptocurrency market has grown enormously with...
CURRENCIES
Inc.com

The CEO Who Fired 900 Employees on a Zoom Call Is Out. It's a Tragic Example of How Not to Manage People

Earlier this month, Better.com CEO, Vishal Garg told 900 employees to join him on a Zoom meeting, during which he told them they no longer had jobs at the company. It was all apparently part of his effort to create a "leaner, meaner, hungrier workforce," at the online mortgage company. Garg later told other employees that some of those who were let go were "stealing" from the company by only working two hours a day.
BUSINESS
Fortune

A $4 billion U.S. company went remote, and says staff can work from home forever

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amid an ongoing pandemic and the emerging Omicron variant, many large U.S. companies are second-guessing their return-to-work dates, either moving them back yet again, or admitting they don’t know when workers should expect to come back to the office.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Guardian

Quitting is just half the story: the truth behind the ‘Great Resignation’

2021 was the year of the “Great Resignation” – a year when workers quit their jobs at historic rates. According to some, the trend was driven by an economic and psychological shift as employers struggled – and often failed – to tempt anxious staff to return to industries that have too often treated workers as dispensable. The truth is more complicated.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

19 underrated part-time jobs that pay well and how to get them

Part-time jobs have become a popular to bring in extra cash with a low commitment. Accountants, physician assistants, and programmers are among the highest paid part-time roles. Writing, tutoring, fitness instructing, and graphic designing are also in-demand options.
JOBS
erienewsnow.com

Career Concepts Connects Job Seekers with Employers: Giving You the Business

During the pandemic, there have been layoffs, business closures, and most recently, a shortage of workers. However, Mark Turner and his team at Career Concepts are working to place people in the job market several different ways. "The temp-to-perm relationship is where we submit an employee to work at a...
ECONOMY
Fortune

Visa’s CFO says he looks for one quality when he hires people

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. After spending the past 21 years in various finance roles at public companies, Vasant Prabhu, vice chair and CFO at Visa, has learned a thing or two about managing up, and managing down.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Remote Work For High-Paying Jobs Will Pick Up in 2022, Report Says

The number of high-paid professionals working remotely will increase this year, according to a report released on Tuesday, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to reshape the workplace. The study by Ladders Inc., a career site for work that pays at least $100,000, found that professionals who work in fields that...
ECONOMY

