Kenyan anger over KFC chip shortage

By PrimeNewsGhana
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kenyan branch of the American fast-food restaurant, KFC, has run out of fries it says. “Ya'll loved our chips a little too much, and we've run out. Sorry! Our team is working hard to resolve the issue,” the chain tweeted on Monday....

