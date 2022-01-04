Kenyan anger over KFC chip shortage

KFC has come a long way from the service station diner in Corbin, Kentucky, that served fried chicken to travelers who were in need of a fill-up (per The New Yorker). According to Forbes, in July 2020, KFC boasted a brand value of $8.3 billion, generated from the 22,6000 outlets it operates, 99% of them franchise-owned, in 135 countries. The face of Harland Sanders, who dropped out of school in the seventh grade, still graces the iconic red and white bucket sold by the company that has become the global leader in terms of chicken eateries. KFC opens a new franchise every six hours, according to a Yum! Brands press release (via Business Wire). It is the largest branch of Yum! Brands, Inc.'s food enterprises, which include Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.
