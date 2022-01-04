ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KBWD: High-Risk, High-Return, High-Yield Financial ETF - 7.3% Dividend Yield

By Juan de la Hoz
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKBWD is a high-yield financial index ETF. The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an index ETF investing in the highest yielding financials, including BDCs, mREITs, banks, and the like. KBWD's holdings have very strong yields, the fund itself has a 7.3% dividend yield, but are riskier than...

seekingalpha.com

Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
Seekingalpha.com

Fifth Third Bancorp: Expected Top-Line Growth Not High Enough To Counter Provision Normalization

Economic recovery, a robust pipeline, additions to product capabilities, and team hires will drive loan growth. Earnings of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) will likely dip next year mostly because the provisioning for loan losses will move towards a more normal level. On the other hand, a rising interest-rate environment will support the bottom line. Further, after a tough couple of years, the loan portfolio will likely increase this year on the back of economic recovery and investments in the team and the product line. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $3.23 per share in 2022, down from expected earnings of $3.70 per share for 2021. The year-end target price is below the current market price. Further, Fifth Third Bancorp is offering a modest dividend yield. Based on the total expected return, I’m adopting a neutral rating on Fifth Third Bancorp.
Seekingalpha.com

Income Opportunities: Examining Price And Total Return In 2021

While it can be disappointing to see a portfolio with modest price returns, price performance only tells part of the story - particularly when examining income-generating investments, which tend to perform better on a total-return basis over long time periods. In a year when broad equity indexes like the S&P...
Seekingalpha.com

Nasdaq trails S&P 500, Dow Jones with yield curve steepening

Cyclical sectors are rising following a mixed December nonfarm payrolls report that showed a tight labor market. Rising rates are weighing on growth sectors, but the steepening of the yield curve shows expectations of the Fed avoiding a policy mistake. The Nasdaq (COMP:IND) -0.5% down more than the S&P 500...
incomeinvestors.com

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s High-Yield Dividend Perfect for Low-Yield Environment?

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) is a great midstream oil and gas company with critical infrastructure assets strategically positioned to benefit from the global economic recovery. With a dividend yield of 7.3% as of this writing, Plains All American Pipeline stock is a fabulous inflation-busting stock for income-starved investors. And it looks like its payout will get even better in 2022.
Seekingalpha.com

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust prices 4.4M preferred stock offering

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) has priced a public offering of 4.4M additional shares of its 6.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock with $25/share liquidation preference for gross proceeds of $110M. Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 660,000 shares of the Preferred...
SmartAsset

Want Your Dividend in Bitcoin? There’s a Stock for That

Cash dividends are so last year. A blockchain infrastructure company will break new ground in March when it issues its first Bitcoin dividend to shareholders. BTCS Inc. announced Wednesday that it would become the first Nasdaq-listed company to distribute a dividend … Continue reading → The post Want Your Dividend in Bitcoin? There’s a Stock for That appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
