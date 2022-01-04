KBWD: High-Risk, High-Return, High-Yield Financial ETF - 7.3% Dividend Yield

Economic recovery, a robust pipeline, additions to product capabilities, and team hires will drive loan growth. Earnings of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) will likely dip next year mostly because the provisioning for loan losses will move towards a more normal level. On the other hand, a rising interest-rate environment will support the bottom line. Further, after a tough couple of years, the loan portfolio will likely increase this year on the back of economic recovery and investments in the team and the product line. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $3.23 per share in 2022, down from expected earnings of $3.70 per share for 2021. The year-end target price is below the current market price. Further, Fifth Third Bancorp is offering a modest dividend yield. Based on the total expected return, I’m adopting a neutral rating on Fifth Third Bancorp.

