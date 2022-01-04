Callaway unveils Rogue ST driver family

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022-- Damon Motors today officially unveiled the newest edition to its family of motorcycles: HyperFighter, a raw, muscular-silhouetted, electrifying streetfighter motorcycle built for a new generation of urban riders. The company introduced the HyperFighter Colossus motorcycle, as well as a future model, HyperFighter Unlimited, available in two power options. The HyperFighter is derived from Damon’s first multi-award-winning bike, HyperSport, and is built upon the company’s groundbreaking HyperDrive™ technology. HyperDrive is the world’s first monocoque-constructed, 100 percent electric, multi-variant powertrain; which also received a CES 2022 Innovation Award. To see more of HyperFighter, watch this video.
