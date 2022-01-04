ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Callaway unveils Rogue ST driver family

golfbusinessnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCallaway is launching an all-new range of Rogue ST Drivers, which go on sale in early March and promise enhanced performance capabilities for a complete cross-section of golfers. The Rogue ST driver is offered in four models – ST Max, ST Max D, ST Max LS and ST Max...

golfbusinessnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Callaway Golf announce FIRST RELEASE of new Rogue Fairway Woods

Callaway Golf have announced their new Rogue fairway woods, the fastest fairway woods they have ever produced with groundbreaking new technology. The new A.I. Jailbreak system has been completely redesigned to promote speed and stability. Two Jailbreak batwings are pushed to the perimeter, providing stiffness while allowing the face to flex for high ball speeds.
GOLF
nationalclubgolfer.com

A hybrid for everyone: Callaway launch expansive Rogue range for 2022

The Callaway Rogue ST hybrids line-up is an early contender to be the biggest on the market. There are four very distinct models catering to low-handicap, fast-swinging golfers all the way to beginners and slower-swinging seniors. Callaway Rogue ST Hybrids: First Impressions. I really like the way this hybrid range...
CARS
calgolfnews.com

Rogue ST MAX Irons from Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf is bringing out four new iron models in the Rogue ST MAX family: the regular MAX, MAX OS, MAX OS Lite and MAX Pro along with a new line of hybrids under the Rogue brand. Fast Facts Rogue ST MAX Irons. Rogue ST MAX game-improvement category. Rogue ST...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rogue St Drivers#Triaxial Carbon#Moi
golfmagic.com

Callaway Golf introduce ALL-NEW Rogue irons: Their LONGEST irons ever!

Callaway Golf have launched their new Rogue family of irons which is set to be their longest-ever iron to date. Callaway has combined high strength 450 steel with an A.I. designed Flash Face Cup for more ball speed and better ball speed consistency. They’ve also continued to push innovation through...
GOLF
golfbusinessnews.com

IMG Arena secures betting data and live streaming distribution rights for LPGA Tour

IMG ARENA, a leading sports betting service and content hub, has secured the official betting data and live streaming distribution rights to the LPGA Tour. The partnership will mark a step change in the presentation of data-led content from the LPGA Tour. The global tour comprises more than 30 tournaments each year, with flagship events across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, including five major championships.
GAMBLING
golfbusinessnews.com

TaylorMade introduces Stealth game improvement irons

TaylorMade Golf‘s new Stealth game improvement irons, which go on sale in April, are powered by an all-new Cap Back Design with toe wrap construction to improve face flexibility and deliver fast ball speeds with a confidence-inspiring shape. The Stealth irons feature a re-engineered Cap Back Design that first...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Channel

Need to know: Callaway Rogue ST fairway woods, hybrids

Callaway has unveiled its latest in fairway woods and hybrids with the Rogue ST. Here's everything you need to know:. WHAT STANDS OUT: Look up in the sky a little longer as Batwing Technology, Callaway declares, has added up to 10 yards in distance to the fairway woods. The new A.I. Jailbreak system uses two Jailbreak batwings, pushed to the perimeter of the clubhead, to allow the face to flex for higher ball speeds while still providing stiffness. Like the Rogue ST MAX drivers, the Tungsten Speed Cartridge and A.I. face add to performance while a high-strength 455 steel Face Cup generates more ball speed and a more consistent spin. The hybrids are made with similar technology.
RETAIL
The Associated Press

Damon Unveils Electrifying HyperFighter Family of Motorcycles at CES

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022-- Damon Motors today officially unveiled the newest edition to its family of motorcycles: HyperFighter, a raw, muscular-silhouetted, electrifying streetfighter motorcycle built for a new generation of urban riders. The company introduced the HyperFighter Colossus motorcycle, as well as a future model, HyperFighter Unlimited, available in two power options. The HyperFighter is derived from Damon’s first multi-award-winning bike, HyperSport, and is built upon the company’s groundbreaking HyperDrive™ technology. HyperDrive is the world’s first monocoque-constructed, 100 percent electric, multi-variant powertrain; which also received a CES 2022 Innovation Award. To see more of HyperFighter, watch this video.
CARS
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Poor golfer has an ABSOLUTE MARE on the edge of the bunker

We've all endured our struggles on the golf course at some point in time, so we probably shouldn't laugh at the following clip as know how painful it feels. But sorry, we couldn't help but stifle a laugh at the following viral clip. A video of a golfer having an...
GOLF
golfbusinessnews.com

TaylorMade launches all-new Stealth Carbonwood drivers with nanotexture face technology

TaylorMade Golf has launched the all-new range of Stealth Carbonwood drivers which will be available for pre-order today [January 4] and at retail from February 4. Offered in four models – Stealth, Stealth Plus, Stealth HD and Stealth Women’s – among the leading new innovations featured is an eye-catching new red-coloured Twist Face which is made from 60 layers of carbon sheets strategically arranged to optimise energy transfer. The face delivers a higher COR and more precise face geometry through a lighter, but larger profile.
RETAIL
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, holiday weekend with girlfriend

Tiger Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman were pictured by Daily Mail at LAX airport on Sunday after ad holiday weekend. The golf icon, 46, donned a black hooded sweatshirt that read 'Straight outta Ice Bath' with a white ball cap with sunglasses resting on top at the travel hub. Woods,...
GOLF
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Star Chris Doumitt Manages to Bring In $600,000

“Water is our best friend and our worst enemy,” Gold Rush star Chris Doumitt explained in a recent episode. In order for the Gold Rush stars to run their operations, they need water to help sort out the gold remnants within the paydirt. At most operations in Canada, miners use water for their sluices which help filter out everything from huge rocks to tiny pieces of silt in the dirt patches. However, too much water can be detrimental to their businesses, as the excess liquid can actually push gold out the back of the machine along with the rest of the paydirt, potentially costing them hundreds of thousands of dollars.
CELEBRITIES
GolfWRX

Jordan Spieth shares hilarious assessment of life as a new father

The ‘nappy factor’ has long been a debated topic for golf pundits examining their future selections, and there is another chance to validate or deny the theory this week when the new Dad, Jordan Spieth, takes part in the Tournament of Champions in Maui. For world number one,...
GOLF
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Fourth-Generation Family Business Fries Up a Chicago Classic for More than 40 Years

Chicago’s favorite rectilinear fried treat, the pizza puff, has been on the menu at Byron’s Hot Dogs for more than 40 years. “It certainly doesn’t take rocket science to cook them,” says Michael Payne, president of the venerable Byron’s Hot Dogs. “You take them out of the package, put them in the deep fryer and you wait till it’s done and you’re done.”
CHICAGO, IL
golfbusinessnews.com

FootJoy launches sporty FUEL shoe range

FootJoy has expanded its range of athletically-styled footwear with the launch of the all-new FUEL shoe, which will be at retail from January 14. The shoe, which is offered in designs for men, women and juniors, boasts colour pops and a sporty styling, and is aimed at golfers looking for a streamlined, athletic shoe. It combines waterproof synthetic uppers with sculptured design elements, including a mid-foot bevel and an exaggerated platform.
APPAREL
golfbusinessnews.com

A Century Of Service

Brothers Brian and Philip Sparks are celebrating 100 years of experience as Golf Professionals. They registered with the PGA in 1967 and 1974 respectively. Brian started playing golf aged 15 at East Berks Golf Club and took to golf like a duck to water, turning pro a year later and playing on the European circuit within three years. Having found the game easy and fun at the outset, relying on natural instinct and copying good players, Brian while trying to improve, experienced interference (advice) from those around him, thereby making things more complicated. He was convinced there must be an easier way and so once Philip and Brian started working together in 1974, they decided to throw the rule book out of the window and commenced a lifelong search for better and easier ways to play the game.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy