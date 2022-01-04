Gas prices may sharply increase in 2022

2021 ends this week. It has been quite a year. 425,000 American deaths were attributed to COVID-19, up 40,000 over 2020. The retail gasoline price in America is over $1 more per gallon than it was on Jan. 1, 2021. Gas is higher than it has been since 2014. Food prices have risen more this year than they did in the past decade. Beef, pork, and chicken prices are respectively 26.2 percent, 19.2 percent, and 14.8 percent higher this year than last. The Food Price Index, which tracks global prices of agriculture commodities used in making food, rose 30 percent in the past year. The annual inflation rate in the U.S. rose 6.3 percent in 2021, the highest in 30 years.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 8 DAYS AGO