ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

South Africa's National Assembly now completely destroyed

By PrimeNewsGhana
primenewsghana.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hours-long inferno in South Africa's parliament building has destroyed the National Assembly chamber. "The new national assembly that is completely destroyed from the bottom right to the top; it's going to get a lot of rehabilitation to get it back to what it was," fire officer Ian Schnetler told a...

www.primenewsghana.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

South Africa Parliament chamber ‘completely gutted’ by fire

Fire crews have continued to work at South Africa’s national Parliament complex in Cape Town on Monday after a major fire blazed through the buildings a day earlier, causing extensive damage. The main chamber of the National Assembly was “completely gutted”, City of Cape Town safety and security official...
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Assembly#City Of Cape Town#Arson#Cctv
primenewsghana.com

Major fire rips through South Africa parliament building

A large fire is raging at the Houses of Parliament in the South African city of Cape Town. Video footage shows a plume of black smoke filling the sky, with huge flames coming out from the roof of the building. Dozens of firefighters are at the site battling the blaze;...
AFRICA
primenewsghana.com

South Africa parliament: Man arrested over massive fire

A man has been arrested after a large fire severely damaged the Houses of Parliament in the South African city of Cape Town. A police spokesperson said the man was facing charges of arson, housebreaking and theft, and would appear in court on Tuesday. Firefighters worked for hours to extinguish...
AFRICA
AFP

Desmond Tutu, South Africa's moral compass

South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died Sunday at the age of 90, was the moral compass of his beloved "Rainbow Nation", never afraid to speak truth to power, whatever its creed or colour. It was Tutu who coined and popularised the term "Rainbow Nation" to describe South Africa when Mandela became president.
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
The Independent

Desmond Tutu: South Africa’s anti-apartheid champion who never stopped fighting for ‘Rainbow Nation’

“Like falling in love” is how Archbishop Desmond Tutu described voting in South Africa’s first democratic election in 1994, a remark that captured both his puckish humour and his profound emotions after decades fighting apartheid.Desmond Mpilo Tutu, the Nobel Peace laureate whose moral might permeated South African society during apartheid’s darkest hours and into the unchartered territory of new democracy, has died, South Africa’s presidency said on Sunday. He was 90.The outspoken Tutu was considered the nation’s conscience by both Black and white, an enduring testament to his faith and spirit of reconciliation in a divided nation.He preached against the...
AFRICA
The Independent

South Africa's ruling party marks birthday amid divisions

South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress is to celebrate its 110th anniversary this weekend amid deep divisions, graft allegations and broad challenges that saw it perform dismally in local government elections last year. The anniversary event, to take place in the country's northern Limpopo province on Saturday, comes days after a state-backed judicial investigation revealed how some of the party's top officials had benefited from corruption.The ANC remains divided between those backing President Cyril Ramaphosa who is also president of the party, and those loyal to former President Jacob Zuma who has been embroiled...
AFRICA
AFP

Devastating fire revives at South African parliament

Smoke and flames re-emerged from the upper floors of South Africa's parliament on Monday hours after the blaze was declared under control, as police confirmed they had charged a man with starting the inferno that engulfed the building. The blaze, which broke out at around 5 am (0300 GMT) on Sunday, was initially brought under control after a struggle that stretched into the night, with exhausted firefighters leaving the site to the cheers of onlookers and journalists. But in the late afternoon on Monday, spokesman Jermaine Carelse said the fire had restarted in a part of the Cape Town complex -- the roof of the building housing the National Assembly. The city's Fire and Rescue Service said on WhatsApp: "The wind has been getting steadily stronger and ignited the smouldering wood inside the roof void space, parts of which are not accessible for dousing or dampening."
HOUSING
WEKU

Fire reignites at South Africa's Parliament in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The fire that has already destroyed South Africa's main Parliament chamber flared up again Monday about 36 hours after it started in the 130-year-old complex of historic buildings, authorities said. Firefighters have been sent back to the Parliament precinct in the center of Cape...
AFRICA
AFP

Devastating S.Africa parliament fire brought under control

A huge fire that destroyed a large part of South Africa's parliament has been brought under control, firefighters said on Monday, a day before a suspect was due to appear in court over the blaze. "The fire was brought under control during the night," spokesman Jermaine Carelse said, adding that the blaze was still burning in the part of the building where it began, which was completed in 1884 and has wood-panelled rooms.
AFRICA
The Independent

South Africa's president is urged to root out corruption

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is challenged to take decisive action against the corruption that has been documented in a judicial report presented to him and made public, according to experts.The damning findings by the state commission of inquiry — chaired by the country's deputy chief justice and which gathered evidence for more than three years — will be a crucial test of Ramaphosa's ability to root out corruption that has hobbled the South African state, legal specialists and Amnesty International say.The report recommends criminal prosecution against several high-profile officials often taking orders from former President Jacob Zuma during...
POLITICS
POLITICO

South Africa’s answer to Omicron

LEARNING TO LIVE WITH COVID — If Covid-19 is here to stay, how do we learn to live with it? It’s one of the most vexing questions public health officials around the world are confronting, and in South Africa, the first country to pass the peak of its Omicron wave, the outlines of an answer are beginning to appear.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salon

In South Africa, COVID cases fall as fast as they rose — suggesting the omicron wave could be brief

As goes South Africa, so goes the rest of the world. That sentiment might capture the hope of the health care community as they observe the infection pattern of omicron variant in the Southern Hemisphere nation of nearly 60 million people. When cases of the newly discovered COVID-19 mutation skyrocketed in South Africa in November and December 2021, the world took notice, fearful that it would soon reach the shores of all nations. After scientists learned that the SARS-CoV-2 strain was more transmissible than other viruses which cause COVID-19, political leaders like President Joe Biden began preparing their nations for the worst.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation Africa

South Africa has changed tack on tackling COVID: why it makes sense

In the final days of 2021 the South African government eased its COVID regulations. On December 30th the government scrapped a curfew that had been in place since March 2020. It also initially announced an easing around quarantines and contact tracing but subsequently reversed these plans. Nevertheless, its approach sets a new trend in how countries are choosing to manage the pandemic. Shabir Madhi and colleagues reflects on the boldness – and the risks.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy