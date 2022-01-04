ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT after railing collapse

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago
Four of the individuals who fell as a result of a railing collapse at FedEx Field on Sunday -- all of whom say they suffered injuries from the incident, most of them minor -- refuted a statement by the Washington Football Team suggesting they were offered on-site medical evaluation.

"They didn't ask if anyone was hurt, and they sure as hell didn't ask if anybody needed medical attention," said Andrew Collins, 26, of Brooklawn, New Jersey. "The only thing the staff said to us was to get the F off the field."

A railing on the side of the tunnel leading to the visiting locker room at FedEx Field collapsed just as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was exiting following Philadelphia's 20-16 win. Multiple videos show a group of about eight fans falling approximately six feet to the ground.

Hurts sidestepped the falling fans and wasn't hit. He helped one individual up and asked several of them if they were OK while posing for pictures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t1Q7j_0dcNOK7100

A railing surrounding fans collapses causing them to fall towards Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) at the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Washington released a statement Sunday evening, stating, "To our knowledge, everyone involved was offered onsite medical evaluation and left the stadium of their own accord. We're very glad no one appears to have been seriously injured. The safety of our fans and guests is of the utmost importance and we are looking into what occurred."

Mike Naimoli, a 26-year-old from Sicklerville, New Jersey, called that statement "completely incorrect," saying that there was no medical assistance offered. Instead, he said they were told, "'Everybody get the F off the field,' and [they] quickly grabbed us away from Jalen and shooed us up into the stands."

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Prince George's County EMS personnel were on the scene within five minutes and began treating those who needed medical attention, including one media member who had been carted off and another fan. The source said they weren't aware of anyone else needing medical attention at that time.

The team is continuing to investigate the situation.

Some frightening moments followed the Philadelphia Eagles game at Fed Ex Field Sunday when a railing collapsed, sending fans tumbling.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy, in an email, said: "We are reviewing the matter with the club to understand what happened and to ensure it does not happen again."

Naimoli and his fiancée, 24-year-old Morgan French, also of Sicklerville, drove to the game with Collins and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Marissa Santarlasci.

Naimoli, who is seen on the video in the green Hurts jersey, said he began experiencing neck and arm pain, as well as a tingling sensation in the hand that he said got trapped underneath the barricade, shortly after the incident. He went to the Inspira Medical Center in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, Sunday evening to get checked out, and was fitted with a neck brace as he waited in the emergency room, he said. When he was discharged after 5:30 a.m. Monday, he was diagnosed with a cervical strain and a head injury along with elbow and knee contusions, documents show.

RELATED: An Eagles fan who fell when railing collapsed speaks about meeting Jalen Hurts | See Video

Collins said he was experiencing lower back pain and a pulled groin Monday, while Santarlasci and French said they suffered substantial leg bruising.

"I was the last person to fall," said French, who has a bruise that runs from the top of one hip bone down to her knee, to go with bruises on both shins. "I was on top of everyone so I quickly jumped up, and the security guard literally pulled me up by my two arms and got me off the field. I didn't have time to process. I was more so in shock."

One Washington team official said the area where the fans congregated was for disabled people and designed for wheelchair access, and that the railing is not load-bearing and is therefore not designed to withstand hundreds of pounds leaning into it. The group contends, however, that they were granted access to the area by a member of stadium security, and that there was no signage indicating it was a restricted area.

"The security guard at the bottom, we [asked] him, 'Can we go over there?' And he was like, 'Yeah,'" Naimoli said. "If Washington Football Team wants to come out and say that the area is restricted, there was no documentation of that at all. The one security guard that was right in front of that area swept us in there and was like, 'OK, go ahead over to the tunnel.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35PIZf_0dcNOK7100

Fans lay on the ground after a railing collapsed causing them to fall towards Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) at the end of an NFL football game.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

This wasn't the only incident at FedEx Field this season. In Washington's season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, a pipe connected to rainwater storage broke and drenched a small section of fans.

"I was at the front of the railing and I felt pressure as soon as we went down there. Me and Andrew were like, 'This thing is going to collapse,'" said Santarlasci. "More and more people kept piling in ... and as soon as Hurts came by, obviously it collapsed. I fell down. And as I was getting up, I was trying to get my foot out of the railing because it was still caught, and the people at FedEx, they were just ripping the railing as my foot was still caught in it.

"They didn't even ask, 'Are you OK? Do you need help?' Nothing. They just went about their day. Hurts was actually the one asking, 'Are you guys OK?' It was crazy."

ESPN's John Keim contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Andrew Collins, Eagles Fan Who Went Viral After Railing Collapsed At FedEx Field, Says Staff Rushed Them Off Field

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a frightening experience for a group of Eagles fans that went viral. As Jalen Hurts walked to the tunnel at FedEx Field on Sunday after the win over the Washington Football Team, a railing in the stands gave out, which sent fans to the ground and nearly injured the quarterback.  Hurts then helped several people up off the ground and gave one of them his gloves he just wore during the victory that helped the Eagles secure a playoff spot. That fan was Andrew Collins, and he talked about the experience Tuesday morning with CBS3. #Eagles QB...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Chargers#Fedex Field#American Football#Wft#Ap Photo
Daily Voice

Popular TV Reporter Dies At 44

A popular reporter has died at the age of 44. ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson, who covered the Chicago Bears, died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from complications with colon cancer, according to a report from ESPN. His wife, Caitlin, died two years ago after years of treatments and complications from melanoma,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Jim Harbaugh Would Be Interested In 1 NFL Job – If It Was Open

Last year, Michigan Wolverines fans thought it was time to move on from head coach Jim Harbaugh. Just a year later, Harbaugh took the team to College Football Playoff berth and now his stock is as high as it’s ever been. According to a new report from the Athletic, Harbaugh might be “tempted” to leave Michigan for the NFL.
NFL
Golf Digest

Everyone relax, trustworthy source Antonio Brown says Ben Roethlisberger may not actually retire

On Monday, the football world the NFL parts of western Pennsylvania got misty eyed as Ben Roethlisberger played what was widely reported to be his final game at Heinz Field. With his family in attendance and tears in eyes, Big Ben took down the Cleveland Browns one final time (he’s now 26-3-1 all-time against the Brownies), capping the win with a ceremonial lap around the Ketchup Bowl. It felt for all the world like this was the end …
NFL
FanSided

Tom Brady goes into further detail about Antonio Brown incident

There may be more than meets the eye with the Antonio Brown drama that occurred on Sunday, which led to his eventual exit from the field. Brown left the field in a hurry on Sunday against the New York Jets, but he did make a scene first. AB took off his jersey and pads, pumping up the MetLife Stadium crowd on his way out. Stadium security reportedly thought he was a fan who ran onto the field.
NFL
insideedition.com

Ex-NFL Player Who Killed 7, Including Self, in Shooting Had 'Unusually Severe' CTE, Researchers Say

A former NFL player who shot and killed six people before taking his own life was suffering from a severe case of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), researchers say. Philip Adams’ brain was found to have “unusually severe” frontal lobe damage from being hit in the head repeatedly during his six-season football career, according to a team of University of Boston researchers who were asked to study his brain.
NFL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Final Home Game

Monday night’s emotional scene at Heinz Field even got the best of longtime sideline reporter Erin Andrews. Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger played the final home game of his Pittsburgh career on Monday night. It wasn’t pretty, but Big Ben and the Steelers gutted out a 26-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Roethlisberger threw for 123 yards and one touchdown with one pick.
NFL
FanSided

Could the Cardinals face Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs?

Could the Arizona Cardinals go up against Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs this year if the legendary receiver joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t suited up for an NFL game since the 2020 season and he probably won’t ever again. However,...
NFL
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
71K+
Followers
10K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy