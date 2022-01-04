ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico says CanSino vaccine contract ended in November

 2 days ago
MEXICO CITY, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Mexico's vaccine supply contract with Chinese company CanSino Biologics (6185.HK) ended in November, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

Reuters last week reported that Mexico had cut its vaccine order with CanSino in July to around 14.5 million doses from 35 million as it ramped up supplies from other sources, though the company said it planned to continue deliveries in 2022.

"CanSino came to an end in November," Ebrard told reporters at a regular government news conference.

Ebrard listed CanSino among a group of companies with which Mexico had finished contracts, and said that his government had received the agreed number of vaccine doses from them.

Reporting by Dave Graham

Reuters

Reuters

