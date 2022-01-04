ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cities With the Lowest Larceny Theft Rate in America

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VDRt4_0dcNOEof00 Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI -- known as Part I offenses -- larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rape, vehicle theft, and burglary.

Larceny is a classification of crime that includes all nonviolent theft, with the exception of motor vehicle theft. Common examples of larceny include purse snatching, pick pocketing, shoplifting, and bicycle theft. According to the most recent available estimates from the FBI, larceny-thefts result in an estimated $5.9 billion in losses to victims annually.

Though larceny-theft is relatively widespread in the United States, there are parts of the country where such crimes are not especially common and residents are at far lower risk of being the victim of theft than the typical American.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 cities with the lowest larceny-theft rates. Cities are ranked by the number of larcenies reported for every 100,000 people.

In every city on this list, larceny theft rates are a fraction of the national rate of 1,398 incidents per 100,000 people. The vast majority of cities on this list are in the Northeast, including 16 in Massachusetts alone and another 13 in New Jersey.

Larceny, along with burglary and vehicle theft, is one of three criminal offenses that make up the property crime category. Due in large part to lower than average larceny rates, in every city on this list, the overall property crime rate is also far less than the national rate of 1,958 incidents per 100,000 people. Here is a look at the city with the fewest property crimes in every state .

Click here for the US cities with the lowest larceny theft rate
Click here for our detailed methodology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eBPw0_0dcNOEof00

50. Manalapan, New Jersey
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 388.8
> Total larceny-thefts: 153 -- 70th lowest of 1,368 cities
> Property crimes per 100K people: 487.9 -- 44th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 192 -- 59th lowest of 1,361 cities (tied)
> Population: 39,702

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02UUWi_0dcNOEof00

49. Melrose, Massachusetts
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 386.1
> Total larceny-thefts: 108 -- 35th lowest of 1,368 cities
> Property crimes per 100K people: 471.8 -- 42nd lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 132 -- 30th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 28,113

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49VHdL_0dcNOEof00

48. Old Bridge, New Jersey
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 384.5
> Total larceny-thefts: 252 -- 165th lowest of 1,368 cities
> Property crimes per 100K people: 543.2 -- 57th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 356 -- 186th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 65,782

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rV2cB_0dcNOEof00

47. Parkland, Florida
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 380.2
> Total larceny-thefts: 136 -- 57th lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 561.9 -- 62nd lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 201 -- 66th lowest of 1,361 cities (tied)
> Population: 31,454

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eQdMx_0dcNOEof00

46. North Bergen, New Jersey
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 378.1
> Total larceny-thefts: 229 -- 144th lowest of 1,368 cities
> Property crimes per 100K people: 503.6 -- 46th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 305 -- 139th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 61,619

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0945uA_0dcNOEof00

45. Rochester Hills, Michigan
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 377.8
> Total larceny-thefts: 283 -- 198th lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 441.8 -- 38th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 331 -- 165th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 74,206

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=445o2J_0dcNOEof00

44. North Providence, Rhode Island
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 373.6
> Total larceny-thefts: 122 -- 43rd lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 591.1 -- 72nd lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 193 -- 61st lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 32,564

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EYthe_0dcNOEof00

43. Johns Creek, Georgia
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 361.8
> Total larceny-thefts: 309 -- 230th lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 449.6 -- 40th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 384 -- 214th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 83,999

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pz0EZ_0dcNOEof00

42. Willingboro, New Jersey
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 358.8
> Total larceny-thefts: 115 -- 38th lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 542.9 -- 55th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 174 -- 52nd lowest of 1,361 cities (tied)
> Population: 31,662

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cWx60_0dcNOEof00

41. Harrison, New York
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 357.3
> Total larceny-thefts: 104 -- 33rd lowest of 1,368 cities
> Property crimes per 100K people: 432.8 -- 37th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 126 -- 27th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 28,135

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0poNVi_0dcNOEof00

40. Commerce charter, Michigan
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 350.2
> Total larceny-thefts: 139 -- 64th lowest of 1,368 cities
> Property crimes per 100K people: 420.8 -- 33rd lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 167 -- 44th lowest of 1,361 cities (tied)
> Population: 43,289

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rBnnE_0dcNOEof00

39. Belmont, Massachusetts
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 348.2
> Total larceny-thefts: 91 -- 25th lowest of 1,368 cities
> Property crimes per 100K people: 696.4 -- 99th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 182 -- 57th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 26,113

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q3zai_0dcNOEof00

38. Beverly, Massachusetts
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 338.6
> Total larceny-thefts: 143 -- 67th lowest of 1,368 cities
> Property crimes per 100K people: 386.0 -- 30th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 163 -- 42nd lowest of 1,361 cities (tied)
> Population: 41,885

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LDxE3_0dcNOEof00

37. Reading, Massachusetts
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 338.4
> Total larceny-thefts: 86 -- 21st lowest of 1,368 cities
> Property crimes per 100K people: 428.8 -- 35th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 109 -- 22nd lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 25,132

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FTqA9_0dcNOEof00

36. Hillsborough, New Jersey
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 328.3
> Total larceny-thefts: 132 -- 49th lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 430.2 -- 36th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 173 -- 51st lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 39,542

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wDMp6_0dcNOEof00

35. Taunton, Massachusetts
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 327.9
> Total larceny-thefts: 188 -- 100th lowest of 1,368 cities
> Property crimes per 100K people: 479.6 -- 43rd lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 275 -- 121st lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 57,124

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19lQXx_0dcNOEof00

34. Glen Cove, New York
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 327.4
> Total larceny-thefts: 89 -- 24th lowest of 1,368 cities
> Property crimes per 100K people: 393.6 -- 31st lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 107 -- 20th lowest of 1,361 cities (tied)
> Population: 27,232

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PADxt_0dcNOEof00

33. Independence, Kentucky
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 324.6
> Total larceny-thefts: 94 -- 26th lowest of 1,368 cities
> Property crimes per 100K people: 448.9 -- 39th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 130 -- 29th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 27,683

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eyF3M_0dcNOEof00

32. North Andover, Massachusetts
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 322.3
> Total larceny-thefts: 101 -- 32nd lowest of 1,368 cities
> Property crimes per 100K people: 341.4 -- 16th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 107 -- 20th lowest of 1,361 cities (tied)
> Population: 30,842

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZVbyB_0dcNOEof00

31. West Milford, New Jersey
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 315.5
> Total larceny-thefts: 83 -- 18th lowest of 1,368 cities
> Property crimes per 100K people: 353.5 -- 19th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 93 -- 12th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 26,404

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4admBF_0dcNOEof00

30. Milton, Massachusetts
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 315.2
> Total larceny-thefts: 87 -- 22nd lowest of 1,368 cities
> Property crimes per 100K people: 380.4 -- 27th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 105 -- 18th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 27,572

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wooJe_0dcNOEof00

29. Weston, Florida
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 314.7
> Total larceny-thefts: 226 -- 141st lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 427.5 -- 34th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 307 -- 140th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 70,614

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oH7i2_0dcNOEof00

28. Randolph, New Jersey
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 312.1
> Total larceny-thefts: 79 -- 14th lowest of 1,368 cities
> Property crimes per 100K people: 371.4 -- 26th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 94 -- 13th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 25,549

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lh46Z_0dcNOEof00

27. Cliffside Park, New Jersey
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 310.6
> Total larceny-thefts: 82 -- 17th lowest of 1,368 cities
> Property crimes per 100K people: 329.5 -- 11th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 87 -- 10th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 25,126

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SED82_0dcNOEof00

26. Billerica, Massachusetts
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 305.9
> Total larceny-thefts: 133 -- 52nd lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 409.4 -- 32nd lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 178 -- 54th lowest of 1,361 cities (tied)
> Population: 43,200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TP7HA_0dcNOEof00

25. Needham, Massachusetts
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 303.9
> Total larceny-thefts: 96 -- 27th lowest of 1,368 cities
> Property crimes per 100K people: 370.4 -- 24th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 117 -- 26th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 30,970

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XcFIP_0dcNOEof00

24. Wellesley, Massachusetts
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 296.3
> Total larceny-thefts: 85 -- 19th lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 383.4 -- 29th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 110 -- 23rd lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 28,747

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrXl0_0dcNOEof00

23. West Bloomfield charter, Michigan
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 293.7
> Total larceny-thefts: 193 -- 106th lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 371.3 -- 25th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 244 -- 98th lowest of 1,361 cities (tied)
> Population: 65,928

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AdVzA_0dcNOEof00

22. Mount Olive, New Jersey
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 293.4
> Total larceny-thefts: 85 -- 19th lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 359.0 -- 20th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 104 -- 16th lowest of 1,361 cities (tied)
> Population: 28,915

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fn9bm_0dcNOEof00

21. Jackson, New Jersey
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 292.5
> Total larceny-thefts: 170 -- 83rd lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 363.0 -- 22nd lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 211 -- 72nd lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 56,968

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ytA9_0dcNOEof00

20. Carmel, New York
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 290.4
> Total larceny-thefts: 99 -- 29th lowest of 1,368 cities
> Property crimes per 100K people: 331.4 -- 12th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 113 -- 24th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 34,210

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BdiLW_0dcNOEof00

19. Little Elm, Texas
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 287.0
> Total larceny-thefts: 165 -- 78th lowest of 1,368 cities
> Property crimes per 100K people: 381.0 -- 28th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 219 -- 78th lowest of 1,361 cities (tied)
> Population: 45,967

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QdzuR_0dcNOEof00

18. Shrewsbury, Massachusetts
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 284.6
> Total larceny-thefts: 110 -- 36th lowest of 1,368 cities
> Property crimes per 100K people: 359.6 -- 21st lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 139 -- 37th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 37,416

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08O3z9_0dcNOEof00

17. Mahwah, New Jersey
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 278.6
> Total larceny-thefts: 73 -- 11th lowest of 1,368 cities
> Property crimes per 100K people: 351.1 -- 18th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 92 -- 11th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 26,275

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eoHcb_0dcNOEof00

16. Rexburg, Idaho
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 271.2
> Total larceny-thefts: 81 -- 15th lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 338.2 -- 14th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 101 -- 15th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 28,414

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dwZOU_0dcNOEof00

15. Orion charter, Michigan
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 269.4
> Total larceny-thefts: 100 -- 30th lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 363.6 -- 23rd lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 135 -- 32nd lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 38,999

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34jvyo_0dcNOEof00

14. Soledad, California
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 269.2
> Total larceny-thefts: 70 -- 9th lowest of 1,368 cities
> Property crimes per 100K people: 523.1 -- 51st lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 136 -- 33rd lowest of 1,361 cities (tied)
> Population: 25,705

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xb5ys_0dcNOEof00

13. Independence charter, Michigan
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 268.1
> Total larceny-thefts: 100 -- 30th lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 340.5 -- 15th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 127 -- 28th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 36,745

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R5xfE_0dcNOEof00

12. Lexington, Massachusetts
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 265.6
> Total larceny-thefts: 88 -- 23rd lowest of 1,368 cities
> Property crimes per 100K people: 344.0 -- 17th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 114 -- 25th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 33,340

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zbvl0_0dcNOEof00

11. Zionsville, Indiana
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 263.7
> Total larceny-thefts: 76 -- 12th lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 298.4 -- 6th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 86 -- 9th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 27,463

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VwupA_0dcNOEof00

10. White Lake charter, Michigan
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 257.1
> Total larceny-thefts: 81 -- 15th lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 336.5 -- 13th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 106 -- 19th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 31,208

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e41nJ_0dcNOEof00

9. Gloucester, Massachusetts
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 249.6
> Total larceny-thefts: 76 -- 12th lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 315.3 -- 10th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 96 -- 14th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 30,162

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U7RCX_0dcNOEof00

8. Bergenfield, New Jersey
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 234.0
> Total larceny-thefts: 64 -- 8th lowest of 1,368 cities
> Property crimes per 100K people: 307.2 -- 9th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 84 -- 8th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 27,373

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X49P7_0dcNOEof00

7. Arlington, Massachusetts
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 215.0
> Total larceny-thefts: 98 -- 28th lowest of 1,368 cities
> Property crimes per 100K people: 298.4 -- 7th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 136 -- 33rd lowest of 1,361 cities (tied)
> Population: 45,304

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zK4Cj_0dcNOEof00

6. Bernards, New Jersey
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 210.1
> Total larceny-thefts: 57 -- 7th lowest of 1,368 cities
> Property crimes per 100K people: 302.2 -- 8th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 82 -- 7th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 27,082

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D3axQ_0dcNOEof00

5. Florence, Arizona
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 199.5
> Total larceny-thefts: 55 -- 6th lowest of 1,368 cities
> Property crimes per 100K people: 264.8 -- 5th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 73 -- 6th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 26,420

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2weLga_0dcNOEof00

4. Amherst, Massachusetts
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 179.7
> Total larceny-thefts: 72 -- 10th lowest of 1,368 cities
> Property crimes per 100K people: 259.6 -- 4th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 104 -- 16th lowest of 1,361 cities (tied)
> Population: 39,814

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WXRT3_0dcNOEof00

3. Long Beach, New York
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 116.6
> Total larceny-thefts: 39 -- 5th lowest of 1,368 cities
> Property crimes per 100K people: 137.5 -- 3rd lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 46 -- 4th lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 33,507

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LGRMt_0dcNOEof00

2. Franklin Town, Massachusetts
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 70.0
> Total larceny-thefts: 24 -- 2nd lowest of 1,368 cities
> Property crimes per 100K people: 93.3 -- the lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 32 -- 2nd lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 33,256

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PpBfQ_0dcNOEof00

1. Gaines charter, Michigan
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 32.8
> Total larceny-thefts: 2 -- the lowest of 1,368 cities
> Property crimes per 100K people: 98.3 -- 2nd lowest of 1,361 cities
> Total property crimes: 6 -- the lowest of 1,361 cities
> Population: 26,906

Methodology

To determine the cities with the lowest larceny-theft rates, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed larceny-theft figures from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report.

We included cities that have more than 25,000 people based on five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey. Limited data was available in the 2020 UCR for areas in Alabama, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, though cities in these states were not excluded from analysis.

Data for property crime -- a category that includes larceny-theft, burglary, and motor vehicle theft -- also came from the 2020 FBI UCR. Population figures are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. However, these estimates were not used to calculate crime rates. Crime rates per 100,000 people were calculated using population figures provided by the FBI in the 2020 UCR.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Oldest City Parks in America

Most people probably don’t realize it, but history might be practically in their backyard or just around the corner. Many towns and cities around the country are home not only to historical sites but also to municipal parks dating back centuries. Not only do these recreational areas give city dwellers a breather from congested urban […]
TRAVEL
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Your Car is Most Likely To Be Stolen

Motor vehicle theft, one of the most serious offenses tracked by the FBI, is on the rise in the United States. There were a total of 810,400 motor vehicle thefts nationwide in 2020, the most in over a decade.  Motor vehicle theft can be either the theft or attempted theft of a vehicle, such as […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Healthy State in America

Study after study tries to determine how the health of Americans differs by age, location, race, and access to health care, as well as health behaviors and circumstances like smоking, driving, and overeating as well as income, education, and air pollution. The results don’t always line up as there is no single gold standard for […]
LOUISIANA STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho's Property Crime Rate Among the Lowest of all States, Washington's Among the Highest

LEWISTON - Communities and police departments across the United States are grappling with rising rates of deadly violence, as the U.S. murder rate reached its highest level in nearly two and a half decades in 2020. Despite the recent surge in homicides, however, most Americans face a far higher risk of being the victim of crimes that do not involve violence.
IDAHO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Obese State in America

Obesity has become an epidemic in America. The new Obesity Prevalence Map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 35% or more of the adults in 16 states suffered from obesity. Most of these were in the South or Midwest. In some states, the figure was closer to 40%. Obesity has […]
FITNESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Sleep Deprived Cities in America

Sleep is a key component of a healthy lifestyle. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults get at least seven hours of sleep each night — and falling short of this target carries a number of risks. Still, nearly 90 million American adults are not getting enough sleep. Americans who do not […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#United States#Thefts#Crime Rates#Murder#Fbi#American#Uniform Crime Report
theneworleanstribune.com

Time to Lower Prison Telephone Rates in America

Disproportionate mass incarceration of people of color in America continues. The calls for prison reform include proposals to lower telephone rates for prisons throughout the United States. This would benefit African Americans and other communities of color who have family members currently incarcerated. Companies that provide communications services to prisons...
POLITICS
cbslocal.com

City Of LA Removing Historic Streetlights Following String of Thefts

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The City of Los Angeles has decided to remove the remaining historic street lights from the Glendale-Hyperion Viaduct, following a string of thefts targeting the lights since September 2021. The move, announced by the Los Angeles Bureau of Street Lighting, is in an attempt to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan City Has the Highest Unemployment Rate in America

It’s a hot job market, but according to a new study from Wallethub, one Michigan town has the highest unemployment rate in the country. Hopefully we can turn that around this year. I love this state and would like to see more people moving here to enjoy our beautiful landscapes, but there have to be the right jobs for those people. Thankfully, it’s not all bad news for Michigan and our job market. Read on for all the details on the study, plus the good news.
MICHIGAN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Newest Ski Area in Every State

It’s January and that means ski season. Skiing and snowboarding are among the most popular winter sports in the United States. Fortunately skiers and snowboarders are well catered for in states that have mountains – or hills – and get snow.  The country has hundreds of ski areas and some states have opened new ones […]
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
beckershospitalreview.com

3 states declaring state of emergency amid COVID-19 surges

As the U.S. shattered global case records Jan. 3, reporting more than 1 million new daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are also rising across the nation, causing some officials to declare a state of emergency to manage the surges. Here are three states that have declared a state of emergency amid...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Beast

Dozens Vanish Without a Trace in America’s New ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Next Door

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

How a Minnesota Family of Seven Died in Their Beds at Home

When relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night. What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.5 KVKI

Missing Work Due To COVID? No Unemployment Pay For You

Many people have been missing work over the last month due to COVID-19. Even though the CDC has revised their guidance for returning to work, cutting it down to 5 days (or even allowing some to work while positive), people are still having to miss time. Unlike the early days of the pandemic, those people won't be getting unemployment assistance for missing that pay.
SHREVEPORT, LA
BGR.com

You might get a $1,100 fourth stimulus check without even doing anything

The just-released December 2021 jobs numbers — which showed the fewest jobs added during any month of last year — is one of several proof points that illuminate the not-so-great economy we're in right now. Or, at the very least, one that's far from normal. Meanwhile, the Omicron Covid variant also continues to rage around the US, exacting a punishing toll on the economy in various ways. Staffing, for example, is a problem everywhere from restaurants to movie theaters and commercial flights. Inflation is also perilously high. And despite it all, no one is getting a new stimulus check from the federal government anytime soon.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy