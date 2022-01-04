Cities With the Lowest Larceny Theft Rate in America

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI -- known as Part I offenses -- larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rape, vehicle theft, and burglary.

Larceny is a classification of crime that includes all nonviolent theft, with the exception of motor vehicle theft. Common examples of larceny include purse snatching, pick pocketing, shoplifting, and bicycle theft. According to the most recent available estimates from the FBI, larceny-thefts result in an estimated $5.9 billion in losses to victims annually.

Though larceny-theft is relatively widespread in the United States, there are parts of the country where such crimes are not especially common and residents are at far lower risk of being the victim of theft than the typical American.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 cities with the lowest larceny-theft rates. Cities are ranked by the number of larcenies reported for every 100,000 people.

In every city on this list, larceny theft rates are a fraction of the national rate of 1,398 incidents per 100,000 people. The vast majority of cities on this list are in the Northeast, including 16 in Massachusetts alone and another 13 in New Jersey.

Larceny, along with burglary and vehicle theft, is one of three criminal offenses that make up the property crime category. Due in large part to lower than average larceny rates, in every city on this list, the overall property crime rate is also far less than the national rate of 1,958 incidents per 100,000 people. Here is a look at the city with the fewest property crimes in every state .

50. Manalapan, New Jersey

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 388.8

> Total larceny-thefts: 153 -- 70th lowest of 1,368 cities

> Property crimes per 100K people: 487.9 -- 44th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 192 -- 59th lowest of 1,361 cities (tied)

> Population: 39,702

49. Melrose, Massachusetts

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 386.1

> Total larceny-thefts: 108 -- 35th lowest of 1,368 cities

> Property crimes per 100K people: 471.8 -- 42nd lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 132 -- 30th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 28,113

48. Old Bridge, New Jersey

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 384.5

> Total larceny-thefts: 252 -- 165th lowest of 1,368 cities

> Property crimes per 100K people: 543.2 -- 57th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 356 -- 186th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 65,782

47. Parkland, Florida

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 380.2

> Total larceny-thefts: 136 -- 57th lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 561.9 -- 62nd lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 201 -- 66th lowest of 1,361 cities (tied)

> Population: 31,454

46. North Bergen, New Jersey

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 378.1

> Total larceny-thefts: 229 -- 144th lowest of 1,368 cities

> Property crimes per 100K people: 503.6 -- 46th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 305 -- 139th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 61,619

45. Rochester Hills, Michigan

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 377.8

> Total larceny-thefts: 283 -- 198th lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 441.8 -- 38th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 331 -- 165th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 74,206

44. North Providence, Rhode Island

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 373.6

> Total larceny-thefts: 122 -- 43rd lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 591.1 -- 72nd lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 193 -- 61st lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 32,564

43. Johns Creek, Georgia

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 361.8

> Total larceny-thefts: 309 -- 230th lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 449.6 -- 40th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 384 -- 214th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 83,999

42. Willingboro, New Jersey

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 358.8

> Total larceny-thefts: 115 -- 38th lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 542.9 -- 55th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 174 -- 52nd lowest of 1,361 cities (tied)

> Population: 31,662

41. Harrison, New York

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 357.3

> Total larceny-thefts: 104 -- 33rd lowest of 1,368 cities

> Property crimes per 100K people: 432.8 -- 37th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 126 -- 27th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 28,135

40. Commerce charter, Michigan

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 350.2

> Total larceny-thefts: 139 -- 64th lowest of 1,368 cities

> Property crimes per 100K people: 420.8 -- 33rd lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 167 -- 44th lowest of 1,361 cities (tied)

> Population: 43,289

39. Belmont, Massachusetts

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 348.2

> Total larceny-thefts: 91 -- 25th lowest of 1,368 cities

> Property crimes per 100K people: 696.4 -- 99th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 182 -- 57th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 26,113

38. Beverly, Massachusetts

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 338.6

> Total larceny-thefts: 143 -- 67th lowest of 1,368 cities

> Property crimes per 100K people: 386.0 -- 30th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 163 -- 42nd lowest of 1,361 cities (tied)

> Population: 41,885

37. Reading, Massachusetts

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 338.4

> Total larceny-thefts: 86 -- 21st lowest of 1,368 cities

> Property crimes per 100K people: 428.8 -- 35th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 109 -- 22nd lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 25,132

36. Hillsborough, New Jersey

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 328.3

> Total larceny-thefts: 132 -- 49th lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 430.2 -- 36th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 173 -- 51st lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 39,542

35. Taunton, Massachusetts

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 327.9

> Total larceny-thefts: 188 -- 100th lowest of 1,368 cities

> Property crimes per 100K people: 479.6 -- 43rd lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 275 -- 121st lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 57,124

34. Glen Cove, New York

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 327.4

> Total larceny-thefts: 89 -- 24th lowest of 1,368 cities

> Property crimes per 100K people: 393.6 -- 31st lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 107 -- 20th lowest of 1,361 cities (tied)

> Population: 27,232

33. Independence, Kentucky

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 324.6

> Total larceny-thefts: 94 -- 26th lowest of 1,368 cities

> Property crimes per 100K people: 448.9 -- 39th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 130 -- 29th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 27,683

32. North Andover, Massachusetts

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 322.3

> Total larceny-thefts: 101 -- 32nd lowest of 1,368 cities

> Property crimes per 100K people: 341.4 -- 16th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 107 -- 20th lowest of 1,361 cities (tied)

> Population: 30,842

31. West Milford, New Jersey

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 315.5

> Total larceny-thefts: 83 -- 18th lowest of 1,368 cities

> Property crimes per 100K people: 353.5 -- 19th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 93 -- 12th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 26,404

30. Milton, Massachusetts

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 315.2

> Total larceny-thefts: 87 -- 22nd lowest of 1,368 cities

> Property crimes per 100K people: 380.4 -- 27th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 105 -- 18th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 27,572

29. Weston, Florida

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 314.7

> Total larceny-thefts: 226 -- 141st lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 427.5 -- 34th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 307 -- 140th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 70,614

28. Randolph, New Jersey

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 312.1

> Total larceny-thefts: 79 -- 14th lowest of 1,368 cities

> Property crimes per 100K people: 371.4 -- 26th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 94 -- 13th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 25,549

27. Cliffside Park, New Jersey

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 310.6

> Total larceny-thefts: 82 -- 17th lowest of 1,368 cities

> Property crimes per 100K people: 329.5 -- 11th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 87 -- 10th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 25,126

26. Billerica, Massachusetts

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 305.9

> Total larceny-thefts: 133 -- 52nd lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 409.4 -- 32nd lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 178 -- 54th lowest of 1,361 cities (tied)

> Population: 43,200

25. Needham, Massachusetts

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 303.9

> Total larceny-thefts: 96 -- 27th lowest of 1,368 cities

> Property crimes per 100K people: 370.4 -- 24th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 117 -- 26th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 30,970

24. Wellesley, Massachusetts

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 296.3

> Total larceny-thefts: 85 -- 19th lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 383.4 -- 29th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 110 -- 23rd lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 28,747

23. West Bloomfield charter, Michigan

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 293.7

> Total larceny-thefts: 193 -- 106th lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 371.3 -- 25th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 244 -- 98th lowest of 1,361 cities (tied)

> Population: 65,928

22. Mount Olive, New Jersey

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 293.4

> Total larceny-thefts: 85 -- 19th lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 359.0 -- 20th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 104 -- 16th lowest of 1,361 cities (tied)

> Population: 28,915

21. Jackson, New Jersey

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 292.5

> Total larceny-thefts: 170 -- 83rd lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 363.0 -- 22nd lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 211 -- 72nd lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 56,968

20. Carmel, New York

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 290.4

> Total larceny-thefts: 99 -- 29th lowest of 1,368 cities

> Property crimes per 100K people: 331.4 -- 12th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 113 -- 24th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 34,210

19. Little Elm, Texas

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 287.0

> Total larceny-thefts: 165 -- 78th lowest of 1,368 cities

> Property crimes per 100K people: 381.0 -- 28th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 219 -- 78th lowest of 1,361 cities (tied)

> Population: 45,967

18. Shrewsbury, Massachusetts

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 284.6

> Total larceny-thefts: 110 -- 36th lowest of 1,368 cities

> Property crimes per 100K people: 359.6 -- 21st lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 139 -- 37th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 37,416

17. Mahwah, New Jersey

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 278.6

> Total larceny-thefts: 73 -- 11th lowest of 1,368 cities

> Property crimes per 100K people: 351.1 -- 18th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 92 -- 11th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 26,275

16. Rexburg, Idaho

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 271.2

> Total larceny-thefts: 81 -- 15th lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 338.2 -- 14th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 101 -- 15th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 28,414

15. Orion charter, Michigan

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 269.4

> Total larceny-thefts: 100 -- 30th lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 363.6 -- 23rd lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 135 -- 32nd lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 38,999

14. Soledad, California

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 269.2

> Total larceny-thefts: 70 -- 9th lowest of 1,368 cities

> Property crimes per 100K people: 523.1 -- 51st lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 136 -- 33rd lowest of 1,361 cities (tied)

> Population: 25,705

13. Independence charter, Michigan

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 268.1

> Total larceny-thefts: 100 -- 30th lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 340.5 -- 15th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 127 -- 28th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 36,745

12. Lexington, Massachusetts

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 265.6

> Total larceny-thefts: 88 -- 23rd lowest of 1,368 cities

> Property crimes per 100K people: 344.0 -- 17th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 114 -- 25th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 33,340

11. Zionsville, Indiana

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 263.7

> Total larceny-thefts: 76 -- 12th lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 298.4 -- 6th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 86 -- 9th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 27,463

10. White Lake charter, Michigan

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 257.1

> Total larceny-thefts: 81 -- 15th lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 336.5 -- 13th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 106 -- 19th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 31,208

9. Gloucester, Massachusetts

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 249.6

> Total larceny-thefts: 76 -- 12th lowest of 1,368 cities (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 315.3 -- 10th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 96 -- 14th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 30,162

8. Bergenfield, New Jersey

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 234.0

> Total larceny-thefts: 64 -- 8th lowest of 1,368 cities

> Property crimes per 100K people: 307.2 -- 9th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 84 -- 8th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 27,373

7. Arlington, Massachusetts

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 215.0

> Total larceny-thefts: 98 -- 28th lowest of 1,368 cities

> Property crimes per 100K people: 298.4 -- 7th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 136 -- 33rd lowest of 1,361 cities (tied)

> Population: 45,304

6. Bernards, New Jersey

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 210.1

> Total larceny-thefts: 57 -- 7th lowest of 1,368 cities

> Property crimes per 100K people: 302.2 -- 8th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 82 -- 7th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 27,082

5. Florence, Arizona

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 199.5

> Total larceny-thefts: 55 -- 6th lowest of 1,368 cities

> Property crimes per 100K people: 264.8 -- 5th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 73 -- 6th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 26,420

4. Amherst, Massachusetts

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 179.7

> Total larceny-thefts: 72 -- 10th lowest of 1,368 cities

> Property crimes per 100K people: 259.6 -- 4th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 104 -- 16th lowest of 1,361 cities (tied)

> Population: 39,814

3. Long Beach, New York

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 116.6

> Total larceny-thefts: 39 -- 5th lowest of 1,368 cities

> Property crimes per 100K people: 137.5 -- 3rd lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 46 -- 4th lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 33,507

2. Franklin Town, Massachusetts

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 70.0

> Total larceny-thefts: 24 -- 2nd lowest of 1,368 cities

> Property crimes per 100K people: 93.3 -- the lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 32 -- 2nd lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 33,256

1. Gaines charter, Michigan

> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 32.8

> Total larceny-thefts: 2 -- the lowest of 1,368 cities

> Property crimes per 100K people: 98.3 -- 2nd lowest of 1,361 cities

> Total property crimes: 6 -- the lowest of 1,361 cities

> Population: 26,906

Methodology

To determine the cities with the lowest larceny-theft rates, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed larceny-theft figures from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report.

We included cities that have more than 25,000 people based on five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey. Limited data was available in the 2020 UCR for areas in Alabama, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, though cities in these states were not excluded from analysis.

Data for property crime -- a category that includes larceny-theft, burglary, and motor vehicle theft -- also came from the 2020 FBI UCR. Population figures are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. However, these estimates were not used to calculate crime rates. Crime rates per 100,000 people were calculated using population figures provided by the FBI in the 2020 UCR.