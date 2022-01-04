ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Returned North Korea defector struggled to resettle in South, lived meager life

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL — A former North Korean defector who made a risky and rare cross-border return home last week had struggled in South Korea, officials and media reports said on Tuesday, sparking fresh debate over how such defectors are treated in their new lives. South Korea’s military identified the...

