ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

‘Starving, freezing’: Sen. Kaine among hundreds snowed in, stuck for hours on I-95 in Virginia

By Tyler Thrasher, Nexstar Media Wire, Autumn Childress
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JPOGK_0dcNNmb200

Hundreds of cars were stranded for hours on Interstate 95 in Virginia, and some for over a day, as crews cleaned up on Tuesday from Monday's winter storm.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

From the arctic plunge to much warmer weather

Good “frozen” afternoon everyone!  I hope that you are staying warm inside with the sub-freezing air in place outside.  Of course it was a blustery frigid start this morning with low temperatures around 9, and wind chills close to 10 below zero.  Fortunately, the north winds of 20 to 40 mph, from early on are giving way […]
ENVIRONMENT
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Gov. Abbott, TDEM ready resources for potential wildfire weather throughout Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office announced Wednesday the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) will have resources ready for elevated fire status in multiple regions of the state, including the Texas Panhandle, through the end of the week. According to a news release from the office, the TDEM will […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Code Blue Warming Station opens amid freeze

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Code Blue Warming Station announced that the facility will be open Wednesday evening (Jan. 5) starting at 7 p.m. at Amarillo Housing First, located at 207 N. Tyler due to overnight negative wind chill values expected for Amarillo Wednesday night. The station welcomes anyone who is unsheltered, as […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen#Interstate 95
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

3 injured in scaffolding collapse at Ozona High School

OZONA, Texas – Three workers were injured Thursday morning after a scaffolding collapsed at Ozona High School Building Construction site, according to a post from Ozona High School on Thursday, January 6, 2022. No students or teachers were involved and the site is secure. Local emergency personnel has responded to the construction site. This is […]
OZONA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WT reports ‘dramatic increase’ in professorships, surpassed expectations with One West campaign

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Over three months after its kickoff, West Texas A&M University (WT) published an update on its One West campaign, which officials said has surpassed expectations in “some key areas.” Since September, according to WT, the number of endowed professorships has “virtually doubled” from 25 to 49. That “far exceeds” the goal […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas congressmen reflect on the anniversary of Capitol attack

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It was on January 6, 2021, when the attack on the U.S. Capitol took place during the certification of the 2020 presidential election results. It is now a year later, and United States representatives for Texas’s 15th congressional district Vicente Gonzalez and U.S. representative for Texas’s 28th congressional district Henry Cuellar […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
669K+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy