Nevada State

Gov. Sisolak orders delay for Northern Nevada state government offices on Jan. 4

By News 4, Fox 11 Digital Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Gov. Sisolak has ordered a 2-hour delay for all state government offices (other than essential public...

George Frank
2d ago

he comments on the weather while sitting in his mega home in Las Vegas where he spends most of his time instead at the state capitol mansion which is vacant. Let's put the homeless in the mansion and put it to use

