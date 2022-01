Fact: Moms do all kinds of unbelievably disgusting stuff we never, ever would have imagined ourselves doing before we had kids, from thoughtlessly finishing half-chewed pizza crusts (not ours) to reaching into the toilet for some beloved plaything. But while some moms manage to maintain some sense of propriety, others (understandably) lose the ability to get grossed out — like the parents who are willing to actually put their lips to their congested baby's nostrils and slurp the boogies away. But how do you unblock your baby’s nose with your mouth? And eww factor aside: Is it safe to suck your baby’s snot out with your mouth?

