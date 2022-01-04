New Year’s Eve Fireworks Sends More Dogs to Animal Shelter

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With kennels being full, the Sacramento SPCA is offering a special reduction in adoption fees for larger dogs. The Sacramento SPCA says they’ve seen a recent increase in dogs entering their doors. Breaking News:Adoption Special! Our kennels are FULL with the recent increase in dogs entering our doors!To help these dogs find new homes quickly and make room for more in need, the adoption fee for all adult dogs (over 7 mo) over 30lbs is only $30!https://t.co/0r95KYASrM pic.twitter.com/jCiqyvS7ql — Sacramento SPCA (@SacramentoSPCA) January 6, 2022 Some of the dogs have also come in from overcrowded shelters. To try and help the dogs find their forever homes a little quicker, the shelter announced on Thursday that they’re now lowering their adoption fee for dogs over 30 pounds and 7 months of age or older for just $30. Prospective adopters can visit the SPCA’s website for a full list of pets available. An appointment is required and can be made online.

