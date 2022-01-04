New Year’s Eve Fireworks Sends More Dogs to Animal Shelter
By Abigail Jane
Pima Animal Care Center in Arizona is bracing itself for an increase in dogs coming in after the New Year’s Eve celebratory fireworks. The yearly occurrence often results in dozens of lost or stray dogs being brought into shelters. Fireworks often scare people’s dogs, causing them to run...
If you are an animal lover searching for a way to give back to those who have served in the armed forces this holiday season, Paws of War can help. The charitable organization helps soldiers care for their pets and rescue the animals they bond with while on deployment. Currently,...
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. A total of 19 dogs from different properties were brought to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County in terrible condition. On Dec. 27, Pierce County Animal Control brought six dogs from a property in Graham to the Humane Society...
Animal Control recently responded to a complaint about a foul odor coming from a local residence. On Thursday night, 37 dogs were found inside the home in poor and unsanitary conditions, according to a press release from Marion County. A majority of the dogs were locked inside crates with filth...
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Humane Society Tacoma-Pierce County is looking to find some pets a forever home as it looks to make space for arriving pets that were found in deplorable conditions. According to a post from the Humane Society, eight dogs were found neglected and living outside...
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive! is participating in a holiday event aimed at getting as many pets into loving homes as possible. The “Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope” event takes place through Dec. 20 and offers reduced adoption fees of $25 for dogs, cats, puppies and kittens.
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A new addition to the first family. The Bidens have a new puppy, a German Shepherd named Commander. This comes after the Bidens re-homed their dog, Major, who has been known to have some behavioral issues. A new environment, especially one as busy as the home of...
There are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services. Trinity Johnson, BCAS shelter technician, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week. “The dog of the week is...
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Animal Shelter is searching for the owner of more than a dozen toy poodles found last week in an abandoned home. We're told someone alerted the shelter to the dogs inside a Solon Township home on Dec. 19 just north of Cedar Springs and the shelter went to remove them.
Have you ever wondered what homeless dogs and cats do in the animal shelter during the holidays?. Are they sadly and somberly waiting for their forever home, wishing for a visit from Santa?. Not if the staff and volunteers have any say in the matter. The Christmas tree in the...
MINNEAPOLIS — It's the season of giving, and while it's temping to have a cute puppy or kitten sitting under the Christmas tree, there's another way you can get that sweet moment without the long-term commitment. Secondhand Hounds, a foster-rescue in the Twin Cities, is urging people to try...
Some people are so cruel. As a big animal lover, I really do feel we do not deserve most animals and I want them to live in their natural habitat. As for dogs, we do not deserve them...at all. They are literally put on this Earth to be loyal to us, help us, protect us.
TACOMA, Wash. - More than a dozen neglected dogs were brought into the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County this week. The Humane Society says on Monday, Pierce County Animal Control brought six dogs from a property in Graham. The dogs had been left outside in freezing conditions and two were dead. Another was in such poor condition that it had to be euthanized. The other five were severely underweight, dehydrated, covered in mats, and infested with fleas.
Dogs set to be euthanized before 2022 got to celebrate the new year thanks to the hard work of several animal rescue groups. In December, Best Friends Animal Society received an email from a concerned animal lover about a Texas animal control shelter planning to euthanize 14 dogs because the facility could not care for the pets while the shelter was closed over the Christmas holiday.
DADE CITY, Fla. - A Pasco County family is grieving the loss of their pet after they say New Year's Eve fireworks sent him into shock. They believe a series of loud bangs triggered some sort of panic attack – and then his heart stopped. A 3-year-old border collie...
A litter of abandoned puppies are being cared for by an animal welfare charity after being found at the side of a road in Co Armagh.The six-week-old German Shepherd puppies were described as trembling when they were discovered by a member of the public at a gateway on the side of a country road in South Armagh.They are now being cared for by the USPCA.The litter is one of several instances of animal abandonment reported by the USPCA as they reopened on Wednesday following the Christmas break.Colleen Tinnelly, USPCA development manager, said one of the puppies was critically ill, and...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Animal Shelter has an influx of new pets after 40 malnourished dogs were discovered at a home last week. The discovery came after Escambia County Animal Control responded to a complaint of barking dogs on Olive Road on Dec. 27. Investigators discovered holes...
Pet adoption rates soared during the COVID-19 pandemic. The desire to adopt was so significant that animal shelters around the country nearly emptied. According to Dr. Elizabeth Berliner, an associate clinical professor and the director of the Maddie's Shelter Medicine Program at Cornell University, as many as one in five pet-owning homes adopted a new pet during the pandemic.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With kennels being full, the Sacramento SPCA is offering a special reduction in adoption fees for larger dogs.
The Sacramento SPCA says they’ve seen a recent increase in dogs entering their doors.
Some of the dogs have also come in from overcrowded shelters.
To try and help the dogs find their forever homes a little quicker, the shelter announced on Thursday that they’re now lowering their adoption fee for dogs over 30 pounds and 7 months of age or older for just $30.
Prospective adopters can visit the SPCA’s website for a full list of pets available. An appointment is required and can be made online.
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Valencia County commissioner is teaming up with the local animal shelter to get dogs adopted. The Valencia County Animal Shelter has already reached full capacity only a week into the new year, so County Commissioner Joseph Bizzell and his wife decided to pay half of all adoption fees on Thursday and […]
On New Year’s Eve, a goat was found on route 380 in Wyoming County after escaping a slaughter truck. The truck was heavily crowded with goats meant for the slaughterhouse when one very lucky goat managed to escape. Indraloka Animal Sanctuary was called to come to help after a...
