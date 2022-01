NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo revealed Eagles GM Howie Roseman reportedly turned down a 2022 first-round pick from the Bears, instead opting to draft Alabama WR DeVonta Smith. “Now, Howie Roseman came into this season saying ‘I know we’re starting to plan for the future.’ That’s why he compiled those three [first-round] draft picks,” Garafolo said, via Audacy.com. “He had an opportunity to get a fourth, by the way. When the Bears were trading up — and they would have traded up with the Eagles instead of the Giants — Roseman said ‘No, I like DeVonta Smith and believe he’s going to have an immediate impact on our team.’ So he selected DeVonta Smith.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO