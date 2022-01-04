ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Health Matters

Mining Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAging is a predictable component of life. Time marches on and entropy will have its way. Many people develop musculoskeletal pain as they grow into their later years but want to stay active. Resolving these predictable problems is an important goal, and has the potential to benefit millions of Americans. A...

www.miningjournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
EatingWell

The Fastest Way to Relieve Bloating, According to Health Experts

Distension. Puffiness. Bloating. A food baby. Whatever you want to call it, up to one in three Americans experiences this uncomfortable sensation, research proves. That's a lot of collective discomfort. Luckily, most cases of bloating are totally harmless, but it can be confusing to sort out what actually falls under...
HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Why health care delivery is an exceptionally different industry: Why does it matter?

Third in a series part 1 and part 2. We expect that most readers have noticed the differences in health care delivery compared to other industries that we discussed in part 1 and part 2. Those differences relate to board governance, health care leadership, infrastructure, and operations. Readers probably also noticed that these differences are negative, not positive. The big question is, why these structural and strategic differences exist and what can be done about it. We believe that the differences in health care versus other industries have arisen because of the economic differences in health care–those differences we cited at the beginning of this article. The study and emphasis of those economic differences started in 1963, when economist Kenneth Arrow (who later won a Nobel Prize) wrote a seminal paper in the American Economic Review, “Uncertainty and the Welfare Economics of Medical Care.” The paper gave birth to modern health care economics and thus many attempts to determine how different American health care is from other American industries. Some of the explanations of economic differences in health care developed a name―economic exceptionalism. Here’s an excerpt from a 2016 paper in the American Economic Review: “… ‘health care exceptionalism’ has a long tradition in health economics. It dates back at least to the seminal article of Arrow (1963), which started the modern field of health economics by emphasizing key features of the health care industry that distinguish it from most other sectors and therefore warrant tailored study …”
HEALTH SERVICES
Fox News

Maryland doctor says people are 'going to die' after Biden admin uses faulty data to snub antibody treatments

A doctor in Maryland said he had to cancel potentially life-saving monoclonal antibody infusions for about 250 people over the last week after the federal government stopped distributing treatments made by Regeneron and Eli Lilly because they aren't effective against omicron, even though the delta variant, which the drugs are effective at treating, was still dominant at the time.
MARYLAND STATE
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Steroids#Chronic Pain#Back Pain#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Insider

How much alcohol you have to drink before it weakens your immune system

This article was medically reviewed by Scott Kaiser, MD, a board-certified family medicine physician and geriatrician at Providence Saint John's Health Center. Alcohol does weaken the immune system, when consumed excessively. One to two drinks a day is generally considered safe, and likely doesn't weaken the immune system significantly. You...
DRINKS
Knowridge Science Report

Dementia more common in these people, study finds

In a new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California, researchers found people older than 50 years with HIV are more likely to have dementia than people without HIV. They compared dementia incidence and prevalence after age 50 years by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354...
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

5 Foods And Drinks That Reduce Blood Pressure

The foods and drink that lower blood pressure and prevent heart disease. Eating berries, nuts, cocoa products, apples, and drinking tea have been found to improve blood circulation and vascular health. These foods and drink are rich in flavanols, a type of polyphenol that has powerful antioxidant effects. A diet...
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

The Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
DIETS
honknews.com

A Cold Won’t Give You These Three Omicron Variant Symptoms

There have been a lot of talks about how the Omicron variant resembles the common cold. But what are the differences between them?. The infectious disease physician. Dr. Hai Shao, Has recently stated that the omicron variant does have which are not similar to the common cold. Dr.Shao stated the...
HEALTH
gethealthyu.com

5 Reasons You Should Drink Lemon Water Every Day

Every single morning, before I eat or drink anything—and that includes my coffee—I reach for a big glass of lemon water. I squeeze about half a lemon into 12 to 16 ounces of room temperature water and sip. So simple, yet so good for your body!. As a...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy