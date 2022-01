A new year means plenty of new movies and TV shows on Netflix – the streamer is starting 2022 with a bang. For starters, you can catch the first part of Ozark season 4, as the hit crime thriller starts to tie up its many threads. It's a good month for TV on the platform – other new additions include Korean zombie drama All of Us Are Dead and dark comedy The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window, starring Kristen Bell. And if you fancy a bit of escapist reality TV after all of that, Too Hot to Handle is back for season 3.

