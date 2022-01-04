Flood protection work on West Coast Main Line begins

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some organizations around Maryland are preparing for the potential of freezing rain Sunday morning. Freezing rain on Sunday could make for very slick roads during the first half of the day. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all northern Maryland, including Baltimore City and Baltimore County from 6 a.m. until noon. Crews from the Maryland State Highway Administration will patrol for freezing conditions and treat accordingly, according to an SHA statement. Motorists are asked to avoid or delay travel Sunday and Monday and telework if possible. The SHA has the following tips for those who have...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO