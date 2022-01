[There are spoilers ahead for Emily in Paris season 2. If you haven't finished the whole season, bookmark this page for a later date!]. Most people would say that Sylvie Grateau, the no-bullshit head of Emily in Paris's fictional Savoir marketing firm, is the villain of the series. On the surface, that's definitely true. She's constantly mean to Emily, making fun of her lack of French while excluding her from various business deals and client meetings. She was the opposite of welcoming when Emily first arrived in Paris, and you could even argue she was hostile. But season 2 of the show reveals what I've personally known all along: Sylvie is the only good character on this show. Allow me to explain the hottest of takes.

