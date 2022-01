A Leitchfield senator is again sponsoring legislation to abolish the death penalty in Kentucky. Stephen Meredith said doing away with capital punishment is an extension of a pro-life agenda. He said the use of the death penalty is barbaric. Meredith admits his republican caucus has traditionally opposed efforts to eliminate capital punishment. “I think historically that’s true, but perceptions are changing, times are changing. So, I hope it’s going to be much more receptive to our caucus than it has been in the past,” said Meredith.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO