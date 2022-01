Accidents are usually avoidable if the proper safeguards are taken. Here are some helpful hints for avoiding any and all car accidents. Whether you’re travelling from California to New York or from Montana to Texas, keep your eyes on the road and avoid distractions. Never text while driving! If your children are yelling or fighting, pull over to deal with the situation. Anything that draws your attention away from driving, even if only for a second, should be avoided. Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of car accidents.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO