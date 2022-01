Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam pushed back against a local reporter who continued to question his response to the recent I-95 gridlock. Over the past few days, Northam continued to face criticism for his administration's response to one of the nation’s largest interstate highways freezing over after an unusually heavy snowfall, leaving hundreds of motorists stranded for up to 27 hours. Though no injuries or deaths were reported from the interstate, several people have attacked the governor and the Virginia Department of Transportation for not responding promptly and failing to prepare the roads properly.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO