Report: Kanye West working on Donda sequel

By David Renshaw
The FADER
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West has begun working on a follow-up to his 2021 album Donda, Complex reports. Steven Victor, former chief operating officer of West's G.O.O.D. Music label, gave the news to the publication. Victor, who is...

