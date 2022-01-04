ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Oil Prices Are Heading In 2022

By Panos Mourdoukoutas Ph.D.
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oil had a banner year in 2021. Oil prices rose from the low $50s per barrel at the beginning of the year to the low $70s at the end of the year. They are expected to trade in the range of $60 to $100 in 2022, according to Womble Bond Dickinson...

Comments / 6

Related
Reuters

Saudi Arabia cuts February crude prices to Asia to 3-month low

SINGAPORE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The world's top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, has cut February's official selling price (OSP) to Asia for its Arab light crude to plus $2.20 a barrel versus Oman/Dubai crude. The February OSP to Asia for the Arab light grade is the lowest in three months.
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

Oil Prices Jump on Supply Worries Amid Kazakhstan Unrest

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday as an uprising in Kazakhstan stoked worry that crude supply from the OPEC+ producer could be disrupted at the same time output has dropped in Libya. Brent crude futures climbed 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $82.47 a barrel at 0127 GMT, adding...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report

U.S. Oil Futures Show Tight Supply to Stay Despite Omicron Fears

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. crude futures suggest oil supplies will remain tight early in the new year, even as the Omicron coronavirus variant has raised worries that the pandemic, which has dampened fuel consumption, is not going away anytime soon. The tighter market could lead to higher prices...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Prices Gain Ahead of NFPs. Where to for USD/CAD, WTI?

Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD, Crude Oil, WTI, Non-Farm Payrolls, Technical Analysis - Talking Points:. Canadian Dollar soared with rising crude oil prices on Thursday. All eyes are on incoming jobs data from the United States, Canada. USD/CAD wedged breakout in focus as WTI clears key resistance. The Canadian Dollar was one...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Gas prices rise on higher eastbound Yamal volumes

FRANKFURT, Jan 6 (Reuters) - European and British wholesale gas prices rose again on Thursday as supplies along a major pipeline which usually carries gas from Russia to Europe flowed in reverse for a 17th successive day. Eastbound volumes on the Yamal-Europe pipeline, from Germany to Poland, increased sharply earlier...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil Prices Stay up Despite Largest Gasoline Build in 21 Months

Investing.com - Oil prices were up for a third day in a row on Wednesday as promising monthly U.S. jobs data due later in the week offset unexpectedly large builds in fuel stockpiles that would have typically driven the market lower. The U.S. Labor Department is due to report December...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Market Sending ‘Loud, Clear Signal’ Oil Prices Are Headed Higher

“When you get a range expansion, the market is sending you a very loud, clear signal that the market is getting ready to move in the direction of that expansion.” -Paul Tudor Jones. Back in September I suggested it looked like the oil price was getting ready to break...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Gas gap in Europe drives U.S. LNG exports to record high

HOUSTON/LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Sky-high European demand drove U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to a record in December, Refinitiv data showed, with winter supply worries set to sustain orders for the fuel. About half of the record U.S. LNG volumes shipped last month went to Europe, up from...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil extends rally on Kazakhstan unrest and Libyan outages

NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose more than 1% on Thursday, extending a rally from the previous session, on escalating unrest in OPEC+ oil producer Kazakhstan and supply outages in Libya. Global benchmark Brent crude futures rose $1.09, or 1.3%, to $81.80 a barrel by 1:06 p.m....
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Crude Oil Begins 2022 In Green

Crude traders have had a strong start to the year with crude futures trading in the green over the first full week of 2022 trading so far. On the back of hefty position reductions across the end of 2021, it seems that long positions are once again being rebuilt in crude as traders look to regain bullish momentum.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

OPEC oil output boost in December again undershoots target

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The increase in OPEC's oil output in December has again undershot the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found on Thursday, highlighting capacity constraints that are limiting supply as global demand recovers from the pandemic. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil rallies even as OPEC+ lifts output, U.S. fuel demand slips

Brent crude futures rose $1.22, or 1.5%, to $81.22 a barrel as of 12:35 p.m. ET. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.32, or 1.7%, to $78.31. Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending gains even after OPEC+ producers stuck to an agreed output target rise for February and U.S. fuel inventories surged due to sliding demand as COVID-19 cases spiked.
TRAFFIC
MySanAntonio

Shale giants view a crude oil ascent above $100 as bad for industry

(Bloomberg) -- Major shale-oil drillers are dreading the prospect of $100-a-barrel crude on fears it will tempt less-disciplined rivals to expand output and create a new supply glut. With an expectation that global crude demand may outpace production as soon as this year, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Chief Executive Officer...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies edge lower, but gasoline stockpiles climb

Oil prices finished with a gain on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a sixth straight weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories. The EIA report, however, highlighted a sharp decline in oil exports and refined product demand in the U.S., "as the normal seasonal decline in demand during the holiday week was exacerbated by the surge in U.S. COVID cases," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Still, oil largely shrugged off the reported sharp drop in demand and larger-than-expected builds in petroleum product supplies for the week ended Dec. 31 amid a "growing market consensus that the latest wave of COVID and accompanying decline in demand will be short-lived" and growing concerns over OPEC's ability to delivery on their production goals, he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose 86 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $77.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
