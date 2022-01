At least four of Genshin Impact’s character lineup are getting new costumes or, according to Reddit, already have in China. Four ladies of the Mondstadt gang, Jean, Amber, Rosaria, and Mona all have new designs that, while fairly similar to their original looks, cover a bit more skin. According to Reddit (and, it’s not the most surprising news), a message from miHoYo to Chinese players indicates the change is to comply with the country’s recent video game regulation changes. This means that while everywhere else is just getting extra costume options, the character’s default outfit has been changed to the new ones. The post also indicates that Chinese players are being compensated for the change. This is ostensibly because everyone else will be receiving the new outfits as an option for free.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO