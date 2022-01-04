Intercontinental Exchange launches fixed income quotation transparency service

A mutual-to-stock conversion transaction brings the bank public. PB Bankshares (PBBK) is a community bank that operates through a network of four branch offices and one loan production office in Chester, Lancaster, and Dauphin Counties, Pennsylvania. PB Bankshares recently went through a mutual-to-stock conversion, led by Piper Sandler at $10/share. A mutual to stock conversion often leads to a change of operation philosophy for the bank, from a depositor-focused operational model to a for-profit model, if successful, should be rewarded by the market over time. Traditionally, as a mutual-oriented operating model, banks will charge a lower rate to their mortgage customers, which are typically their deposits. The bank will be paying a higher rate to their depositors, and as a result, the net interest margin is typically lower as compared with NIM from other publicly traded banks.
