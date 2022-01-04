Intercontinental Exchange launches fixed income quotation transparency service

The January Effect is a theorized market anomaly where equity market prices are believed to spike more during January as compared to the rest of the year. The January Effect is a theorized market anomaly where equity market prices are believed to spike more during January as compared to the rest of the year. The January Effect origin dates back to 1942 where investment banker Sidney B. Wachtel started digging into this hypothesis. As this theory evolved, it became more focused on how small-cap companies have a tendency to outperform large-cap counterparts during the month. Market participants still debate on whether the January Effect is still relevant in today’s markets. Some believe it has become such a minor event it should be disregarded altogether. Their thoughts are that if this anomaly existed, it would have been arbitraged away by investors purchasing issues in December.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO