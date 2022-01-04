Live at Seneca One Jazz Series Announces Dates Beginning in January 2022

WATERBURY — Palace Theater Poli Club opens the Winter Jazz 2022 series Jan. 14, with Ed Fast & Conga Bop and special guest Steve Turre. As the percussion playing leader of Conga-Bop, the hard-swinging Latin jazz ensemble, Ed Fast has become a celebrated figure. As a versatile, Hartt School-trained percussionist, Fast is also right at home sitting-in on occasion with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra, touring with premier Broadway road shows throughout Russia, China, Japan and South Korea, or gigging in backup bands at Foxwoods or Mohegan Sun accompanying big-name, casino favorites like Aretha Franklin and Paul Anka. Besides being a bandleader, composer, arranger and much-in-demand utility player, Fast is a multi-instrumentalist who not only plays drums but also timbales, congas and, far too rarely, vibes, a beautiful mallet percussion instrument he dearly loves.
Comments / 0