Live at Seneca One Jazz Series Announces Dates Beginning in January 2022

By Nora Hones
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive at Seneca One Jazz Series has announced dates beginning in January of 2022, produced by JazzBuffalo. The series will run January through June and will host monthly concerts, (apart from the month of May) in the Seneca One Auditorium. The Auditorium will be providing the experience of pre-concert music, food,...

