Live at Seneca One Jazz Series Announces Dates Beginning in January 2022

Mariillion guitarist Steve Rothery has announced three European live shows for the Steve Rothery Band in April. "We were so lucky to be able to finish the UK dates before the world went to hell (again) and to have the memories of those fantastic audiences to sustain us until the Marillion weekends next year," he says. "It’s quite a frustrating feeling for us all having just finished what I think is one of our very best albums, to have to put it on the shelf for several months but I promise you, it really will be worth the wait!

ROCK MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO