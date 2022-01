An investigation by Montana’s Legislative Auditor released this week shows the state’s foster care system hampered by obsolete software, inconsistent leadership and approach to reports of abuse or neglect, and it dismantles the notion that the rise in foster-care kids is due solely to a disproportionate increase in drug use. The number of kids in […] The post Report finds problems with foster child program, including missing protection and safety plans appeared first on Daily Montanan.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO