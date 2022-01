OAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Oakes Tornadoes girls’ basketball team were unable to get a win Thursday night against Aberdeen Christian falling by a final score of 34-33. It was a grudge match as expected with Aberdeen Christian being one of the best defensive teams in all of South Dakota. The Tornadoes got off to a roaring start by pressing early, forcing turnovers and making layups. After a quick 16-6 lead and 12 points from junior Laikyn Roney, they went away from the press and their half-court offense was exposed against the tough Knights defense. Aberdeen Christian was able to put up a quick 10-0 run to tie the game before eventually taking a 21-20 lead into the halftime break.

OAKES, ND ・ 1 HOUR AGO