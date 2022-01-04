ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose Sharks vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (1/4/22) | Faceoff, How to Watch

By Tyler Kuehl
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Detroit Red Wings are going to try and get back on the winning track after a pair of losses at home when they host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, prior to heading out on a west coast trip. Detroit is back down to a .500 record following...

Little Caesars Arena’s reactions to this fan on the jumbotron is the best thing we’ve seen all week

The Detroit Red Wings picked up a HUGE 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Not only did they dominate on the scoreboard but they also ended a pretty long drought too! Until last night, the Red Wings went 100 straight games without scoring on the penalty kill! Tyler Bertuzzi and Pius Suter ended that drought with one goal each just 37 seconds apart on the same PK! You can only imagine how loud Little Caesars Arena was!
NHL
3 Takeaways From Sharks’ Rough Night in Detroit – 1/4/22

There’s no defending how poorly the San Jose Sharks have played on their first road trip of 2022. They lost again on Tuesday, this time to the Detroit Red Wings, 6-2. This game was worse than their Jan. 2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. At least against the Flyers, San Jose made it a game and rallied before losing 8-5. There were bright spots against the Flyers. Not so much in Detroit.
NHL
The NHL postpones Thursday’s Ducks vs. Red Wings game

The NHL postpones Thursday’s Ducks vs. Red Wings game and reschedules it for January 9. The announcement is a result of Anaheim encountering COVID-19 related issues. Hours before the game, the Ducks placed Sam Carrick, John Gibson, Hampus Lindholm, and Vinni Lettieri under the league’s COVID-19 protocols. They joined teammates Nicolas Deslauriers, Ryan Getzlaf, and Derek Grant, who are already under the protocols. Trevor Zegras cleared protocols but was not going to play Thursday regardless.
NHL
Red Wings-Ducks postponed hours before schedule game

ANAHEIM, Calif. — (AP) — The scheduled game Thursday night between Anaheim and the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed to Sunday because of COVID-19-related issues affecting the Ducks. Anaheim placed center Sam Carrick, goaltender John Gibson, defenseman Hampus Lindholm and right wing Vinni Lettieri into the NHL’s...
NHL
NHL announces yet another Detroit Red Wings game will be postponed

The Detroit Red Wings have had yet another game postponed by the National Hockey League, which has announced that their scheduled matinee game against the Philadelphia Flyers on January 18 will be postponed to a later date. The @NHL announced five scheduling changes today. Details: https://t.co/7SHR1cRRB2 pic.twitter.com/ok3k7KIohw. — NHL Public...
NHL
Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
‘Why Not Now?’: Wild’s Top 2 Prospects Set To Make NHL Debut Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild’s top two prospects will make their NHL debuts this week. The team announced this week it has recalled forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from the Iowa Wild. Marco Rossi (23) and Matt Boldy (12).(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) “I was surprised as a reaction, because you’re dreaming of that callup,” Rossi said. “You never know when the call-up’s going to come.” Boldy was the Wild’s top draft pick in the 2019 draft, while Rossi was the first-round pick a year later. Rossi leads the Iowa Wild this season in assists and is third...
NHL
