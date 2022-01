Earlier today, the Twitter account @archeohistories, a page dedicated to photos of artifacts and images related to history, posted a 2018 photo recreation captioned: "3D Reconstruction Of Julius Caesar. Created by the National Museum of Antiquities in the Netherlands." The caption is correct and the image hasn't been altered in any way, but what happened next is, well about what you might expect form spending time on Twitter. The "reconstruction" of Caesar's face has drawn comparisons from Twitter users to a variety of pop culture figures including Supreme Leader Snoke from the Star Wars sequels and others like some of the aliens from Men in Black. We've collected the best responses to the viral post below.

MUSEUMS ・ 2 DAYS AGO