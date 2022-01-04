Seoul Robotics Announces LiDAR Enabled Autonomous Logistics Platform

Traditionally heavily reliant on a pen and paper model, the freight forwarding and logistics industry has long been plagued by a lack of digital adoption and disparate workflows, despite trillions of dollars of annual trade. As the pandemic is testing the resiliency of global supply chains, the industry is rapidly evolving to address today’s challenges. Nuvocargo is an all-in-one digital platform that’s focused on cross-border trade via trucking between the US and Mexico, an $800B+/yr market. The company offers freight forwarding, customs brokerage, insurance, and also offers trade financing solutions including factoring for carriers that leads to expedited payments, in less than 48 hours. Since its Series A in April, Nuvocargo has expanded its team to 80 from 30 members with plans to grow to 200+ next year and tripled its revenue. This new funding, pre-empted by Tiger’s interest, comes at a $180M valuation.

