ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Seoul Robotics Announces LiDAR Enabled Autonomous Logistics Platform

By Sabbir Rangwala
Forbes
Forbes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The task of transporting cars from the end of the assembly line to its final destination is currently a manual and expensive logistics problem. It includes loading and unloading of vehicles from the factory floor to trucks, ships and rail, with interim stops at parking lots. Seoul Robotics aims to change...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

The Next Generation Of Robots: The Inside Skinny

CSO at imec, a world-leading R&D and innovation hub active in the fields of nanoelectronics and digital technologies. Robotics is at a crossroads. Are developers going to design “humanoids” that can barely be distinguished from real people? Or is shape a cosmetic consideration, and should we concentrate instead on creating increasingly multifunctional robots that allow us to become more human ourselves?
ENGINEERING
Interesting Engineering

Fully Autonomous Delivery Robots Might Just Become An Everyday Reality

While the coronavirus pandemic undoubtedly brought grave hardships to most of us, it has also provided some opportunity for innovation. At this year’s CES 2022, the world’s largest technology show that takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada, the tech startup Ottonomy IO presented tremendous progress in building fleets of autonomous delivery robots. Its machines have already been employed at retail locations around the U.S., with a very real possibility they are coming to a store or drive-through near you soon.
RETAIL
lanereport.com

Fully autonomous delivery robots launched at CVG Airport

ERLANGER, Ky. – For the first time, travelers this holiday season have been able to make and receive contactless orders at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). Ottonomy‘s Ottobots, a fleet of fully autonomous delivery robots for food and retail, are now available at CVG Airport. This is the...
CINCINNATI, OH
TechCrunch

Hyundai sends Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot into the metaverse

Robotics are, predictably, taking center stage with the company’s CES presentation this week. Last month, Hyundai offered a sneak preview in the form of the Mobile Eccentric Droid, a four-wheel modular mobility platform. Today, the company outlined broader plans for the future with its new “metamobility” concept.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Lidar#Logistics#Vehicles#Level 5 Control Tower#Sensr
TechSpot

Qualcomm aims to serve next-gen cars with Snapdragon Ride Vision and Digital Chassis

In context: Over the last several years, some of the most intriguing developments to come out of CES have been car related. From information-rich cockpit experiences to promises of assisted and autonomous driving, much of the headline-generating news from the last few shows has centered on the automobile. In fact, many have argued that the car industry is morphing into the next big segment of the tech business.
BUSINESS
suasnews.com

SkyDrive unveils Ultra-compact emission-free flying vehicle at CES 2022

At CES (R) 2022 (Jan. 5-7), SkyDrive — a Tokyo-based aero tech startup — unveiled its ultra-light and compact flying vehicle, Model SD-03, that had completed testing for piloted flight. It is the first time for the company to showcase its full-scale SD-03 in countries other than Japan.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
thefastmode.com

Thailand's AIS Showcases Autonomous Mobile Robot with its 5G Private Network

Thailand's AIS 5G Business has launched services and solutions ready for 5G network deployment to serve and connect with the industrial sectors, including manufacturing. The Operator has teamed up with a range of partners in both government and private sectors, powering 5G private network technological know- how to enhance competitiveness in every manufacturing processes. The latest collaboration is with Thai Automation and Robotics Association (TARA), to help promote Thai Automation System Integrators (ASI) as supply side with the development of 5G Network Solutions and platforms. The aim is to provide technological know-how to Thai industrial sectors in order to be able to compete with foreign technology, and to deliver Industry 4.0 solutions in Thailand.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

RoboSense Reached Strategic Partnership With Horizon Robotics to Accelerate Large-Scale Implementation of High-Level Autonomous Driving Solutions

SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 23, 2021-- RoboSense announced a strategic partnership with Horizon Robotics, a global pioneer in edge AI computing platforms. The two partners will mobilize their respective technological capacity and mass production experience to roll out in-depth cooperation focusing on advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous driving, robotics, new intelligent transportation infrastructure and other applications.
TECHNOLOGY
automationworld.com

Robot Accommodates Repetitive Tasks and Warehousing/Logistics Applications

Designed for machine tending and a variety of picking applications, the Fanuc America robot handles a 10-kg payload with a full-work envelope or a 13-kg payload with a restricted envelope. The LR-10iA/10 robot mounts to the floor, upside down, or on an angle, or to an AGV or other mobile platform. It features a 1,101-mm reach; a fully enclosed, IP67-rated structure with built-in air lines, solenoid valves, and I/O signals; and a smooth surface with internal valves.
ELECTRONICS
EETimes.com

Autonomous Truck Software Platforms Advance

Among my favorite topics is presenting pictorial views of autonomous vehicles (AV) software platforms and their partners, customer and related relationships. I often get update requests, and will therefore begin with the status of autonomous truck platform. AVs for goods delivery have become a major focus for many software platform...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Juniper Adopts Synopsys Platform for Development of Photonic-enabled Chips

Juniper Networks has adopted the Synopsys OptoCompiler platform, including the OptSim and PrimeSim HSPICE simulation solutions, to accelerate the development of photonic-enabled chips for the next generation of optical communications, announced Synopsys. Juniper plans to use Synopsys solutions to design and optimize its hybrid silicon and InP optical platform to...
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Sony announces it is making an electric smart car - beating Apple to it

Sony has announced that it is starting an electric car company called Sony Mobility this spring.Sony president, Kenichiro Yoshida, presented a prototype sport utility vehicle called the Sision-2 02 at the Consumer Electronics Show yesterday. This is the second version of the VIsion S 01, which was tested on public roads in Europe from December 2020.The car has seven seats and is just under five metres long, and although there is no information about its acceleration Sony has said that the original Vision S can reach over 60 miles per hour in under five seconds. It is estimated the new...
BUSINESS
AlleyWatch

Nuvocargo Raises Another $20.5M for its Digital Trade Platform That Modernizes All Aspects of the Logistics Industry

Traditionally heavily reliant on a pen and paper model, the freight forwarding and logistics industry has long been plagued by a lack of digital adoption and disparate workflows, despite trillions of dollars of annual trade. As the pandemic is testing the resiliency of global supply chains, the industry is rapidly evolving to address today’s challenges. Nuvocargo is an all-in-one digital platform that’s focused on cross-border trade via trucking between the US and Mexico, an $800B+/yr market. The company offers freight forwarding, customs brokerage, insurance, and also offers trade financing solutions including factoring for carriers that leads to expedited payments, in less than 48 hours. Since its Series A in April, Nuvocargo has expanded its team to 80 from 30 members with plans to grow to 200+ next year and tripled its revenue. This new funding, pre-empted by Tiger’s interest, comes at a $180M valuation.
INDUSTRY
Motor1.com

Butlers, Buses, and Droids: Hyundai Welcomes Future Robot Overlords

Most automakers went to the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show to show off their tech for future vehicles. Not Hyundai, though. The South Korean company puts an emphasis on its Mobility of Things concept to display all sorts of smart robots for assisting humans. The company owns robotics pioneers Boston Dynamics.
CARS
aibusiness.com

CES 2022: Blickfeld announces 3D Lidar hardware and Percept software launch

Munich-based Lidar developer Blickfeld launched its perception software, Percept, at this year’s CES. Lidar, an acronym for light detection and ranging, is a sensing method of eye-safe laser beams that create a 3D representation of the surveyed environment. The technology is used to determine the variable distance between an object and a sensor.
ELECTRONICS
Ubergizmo

Valeo New LiDAR Gen 3, and Valeo NFL, To Power Autonomous Driving

Like other major OEMs and car manufacturers, Valeo has decided to reduce its in-person presence at CES 2022. The press conference will now be held virtually on CES Press Day (Jan. 4th) at 9 AM PT. One of the top leaders in the ADAS market, Valeo will showcase its latest...
NFL
Forbes

Forbes

290K+
Followers
94K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy