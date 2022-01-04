ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Expedition Everest Officially Closed, Will Remain Unavailable For Months

By Kelly Coffey
Inside the Magic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are visiting Walt Disney World in the next few months, you should know that Expedition Everest will, unfortunately, be unavailable due to a lengthy refurbishment. Beginning today, January 4, 2022, the fan-favorite coaster will be closed as it is undergoing some work. According to the Walt Disney...

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Is Getting Rid of Their Biggest Free Perk Yet in 2022

2021 has been a BIG year in Disney World, with lots of major changes. In addition to changing Disney World Annual Passes, Disney has also discontinued or altered many previously “free” perks, like complimentary MagicBands for Disney World Resort hotel guests and Annual Passholders, as well as replacing Extra Magic Hours with the shorter Early Theme Park Entry and the more selective Extended Evening Hours. And now perhaps one of the BIGGEST free Disney World perks will be gone in a few short weeks, and here’s what you need to know.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney Guests Left Devastated After Four Hour Wait Ends in Catastrophe

Imagine waiting in line for a Disney attraction for hours, only to end up reaching the front of the line to be told the ride is broken? That was the case for some Guests this past week. At Walt Disney World, arguably the most popular attraction can be found at...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
disneydining.com

Huge brawl between Guests narrowly averted at Disney World in queue for attraction with more than an hour-long wait

Warning: more Guests behaving badly at Disney World!. Seriously, it’s getting harder to tell the difference between the adults and the children in the parks, based solely on their behaviors. This incident happened in the World of Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park in the queue for a popular ride in the park, Avatar Flight of Passage, near the Navi River Journey ride. Inside the Flight of Passage attraction, inspired by James Cameron’s Avatar, Guests board a ride vehicle, which doubles as a banshee. The Guest plays the role of a Navi warrior, attempting to prove his or her bravery and ability in wielding the flying banshee.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wdwinfo.com

The Worst Resorts on Disney Property

There are more than twenty-five resorts on Disney property at which people can stay. I know the word “worst” seems strong, but hang in there. When I say worst, I mean the resorts that aren’t worth the money or experience. Food is also a significant factor when I look at these resorts and rate them. There are three resorts that I feel are the absolute worst.
TRAVEL
kennythepirate.com

This Star Wars Experience will now be Closed until further Notice

Are you planning a trip to Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge in the near future? Be sure to check out the fun experience that is currently closed until further notice to the disappointment of Guests both the young and the young at heart. Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge. Do you...
MOVIES
disneyfoodblog.com

Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2022

Disney World sometimes closes rides, attractions, and restaurants for changes and scheduled maintenance. We keep track of the refurbishments schedule and let you know every week what’s going to be closed in the parks and hotels. But now that a new year isn’t too far away (first of all, how did that happen so fast??) we’re taking a look at everything that’s going to be closed in Disney World in 2022. Some of these closures are on the calendar already, and others have just been announced as happening sometime in the year. It’s a LONG list, so buckle up!
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Expedition Everest#Disney Parks#Magic#Tibetan
CinemaBlend

After Disney World Guest Dies, Firefighters Explain Why They Feel Park Visitors Could Be ‘In Danger’ Over The Holidays

Theme parks can be the most thrilling places on earth for fans. But just like many other tourist attractions, they also come with their share of potential risks and dangers – even at the Happiest Place on Earth. Following a recent death at Disney World, a firefighters union has raised concerns about the potential for increased danger over the holidays.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Inside the Magic

Disneyland Makes Big Change to Disability System

Disney has been revamping their in-Park disability program as of late, with the addition of Disney Genie+ and Premier Access. So far, we have seen Disneyland Paris change their program, as well as Walt Disney World. Now, Disneyland Resort seems to be next. The changes comes with the start of...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney Cast Members Freak Out at Guest’s Mickey Ears While Performing

One of the best parts about visiting Walt Disney World is that the Parks are full of fun performers and Cast Members that can make a good day a great one. Although parades have not yet fully returned to Walt Disney World, we do know that Festival of Fantasy is on its way back to Magic Kingdom. Until then, Guests can enjoy daily cavalcades, which have different Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse and the Fab 5, or the Disney princesses and more saying hello to Guests. These cavalcades almost act as if they are mini parades which run quite often, and during them, Guests can sometimes get interactions from the characters!
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Disney
Inside the Magic

Disney Characters May End Up Fired If This Happens

While at Disney World or Disneyland, there are so many important parts that makeup Guests’ experiences. The incredible rides like Splash Mountain and Pirates of the Caribbean, the delicious restaurants like Cinderella’s Royal Table and Le Cellier Steakhouse, or the jaw-dropping theming of lands like Pandora – The World of Avatar or Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge all add to the magic that can be found at Disney. One of the most important and interactive aspects of the Parks, however, can be found in the characters that walk around.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney Guest Shares Heated Encounter with Cast Member

It is no surprise to say that Disney can oftentimes end up flooded with cars. With so many Guests entering and exiting the Parks at every moment, on top of Disney’s transportation doing the same, it is easy to end up lost in the shuffle of cards. That being said, Guests must always be aware of where they are driving to ensure that they are not in the wrong lane, or blocking others.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Disney Guests Want Disney Genie Turned Off

The Disney Genie system is one that many Disney fans have been waiting for for years, and now that it has rolled out at both Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, some Guests are loving the system, while others do not. The Disney Genie system allows for Guests to have...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Guest Skips Entire Queue Using Magical Disney Secret

Disney World offers Guests so many rides, shows, and attractions that Guests can often be overwhelmed with the number of choices. Over the years, Walt Disney World has built up an impressive collection of fun and exciting experiences. Rides like Peter Pan’s Flight, Seven Dwarves Mine Train, and the infamous Splash Mountain are staples of the Disney Parks both domestic and international. Because of the success of these attractions, however, the lines for each of these rides can be quite lengthy.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Moving to Disney Becomes Impossible For Many Due to One Massive Concern

If you are planning to move to Orlando to be closer to the magic of Disney in 2022, get ready to pay the price that comes along with it. Over the pandemic, many people moved to Florida. With the state being one of the ones that “opened” back up the fastest, many who were craving a sense of normalcy moved down to the sunshine state. Plus, with beaches nearby and theme parks, the idea of moving to where you vacation quickly became a popular option. With the increased amount of Guests becoming locals, Orlando rental rates shot up. The housing market was fantastic for selling, but buying would cost you a little more than you were used to. For apartments, rent jumped by hundreds of dollars, leaving a two-bedroom at a $2000.00 price point (of course, this cost varies but I can attest I was quoted $2150.00 for a two-bedroom near Disney World).
ORLANDO, FL
micechat.com

Top New Rides and Attractions Coming to Walt Disney World in 2022

There’s an interesting slate of new rides and attractions coming to Walt Disney World in the coming years. And with 2022 just days away, now is the perfect time for us to leave 2021 behind and look to the future. Take a look and let us know if it’s enough to start planning your next Disney trip!
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy