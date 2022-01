With what has been a crazy college football season ending in a national title game matchup seen under five years ago, has the greatness of this current run taken a hit?. Most college football fans would agree that this season was a great one. A big reason for this was because of the many new faces that appeared, in regards to both playoff contention and overall relevance. The randomness of the stretch was headlined by a pair of playoff novices, Michigan and Cincinnati (the latter of which isn’t even a Power 5 talent).

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO