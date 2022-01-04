ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Sing 2' really rocks

By Mary Cox Hearst Newspapers
Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSequels are rarely as good as the original film, but I think “Sing 2” might even be a little better than the original “Sing.”. Written and directed by Garth Jennings the new animated film feels fresh and is chock full of lively songs, plot twists and turns and fun for the...

