'Sing 2' really rocks

In Classic Stage Company’s new revival of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s musical “Assassins,” I play Lynette Fromme, one of nine characters based on individuals who killed or tried to kill U.S. Presidents. While working on the show, I have become acquainted with what my more experienced castmates call “that Sondheim thing”: the panicky sensation of being unsure, mid-song, whether the right note is about to come out of your mouth. Sometimes Sondheim panic takes hold because his melodies swerve around those our ears are trained to expect, or because they end in anticlimax or dissonance, leaving the character, the audience, and even the performer suspended in uncertainty. Other times, it’s because the same melody repeats throughout a musical number or show with slight variations, mere half steps apart. In those cases, the panic comes not only from searching for the right wrong-feeling notes but from wondering whether you’re singing them in the right wrong-feeling order.

