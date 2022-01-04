Why Mr. Heckles Was The Most Underrated Character On “Friends”

Blossom ran for five seasons on NBC, gracing TV screens from 1990 to 1995. The show featured the story of the Russos, particularly of Blossom Russo, an Italian-American teenager who, along with her family, go through life despite the absence of their mother. Blossom created the careers of a few entertainers, most especially Mayim Bialik, who currently hosts Jeopardy! after a lengthy stint on The Big Bang Theory. The first season of Blossom was widely praised, a rarity for TV shows trying to get things off the ground. Sarah Hentges for Pop Matters took note of the show’s ability to tackle topics that were considered touchy during its time, like for example financial struggles. “Without hammering home a moral lesson, Blossom was able to address issues like economic hardship, drug abuse, and sex in real, often clever ways. As much as Blossom and her family were comfortably middle class, they also sometimes struggled to make ends meet, like on episode 25, “This Old House”, when the family faces the prospect of losing their house when Nick can’t make a balloon payment or episode 26, “It’s a Marginal Life”, when Nick has trouble providing for his family around the holidays. And in episode 29, “Three O’Clock And All Is Hell”, Blossom is paired up for a class assignment with “juvenile delinquent”, Lou, who shows her just how privileged she is when they have to come up with a budget for a family of four and he knows all the tricks.” It’s been 27 years since the last episode of Blossom aired on TV. What has the cast been up to since the show’s conclusion?

