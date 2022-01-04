The New York Knicks Have Waived A Player

The New York Knicks acquired Denzel Valentine in a three-team trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. However, before even playing a game for the Knicks, they have waived Valentine.

On Monday, a three-team trade was announced that sent Rajon Rondo from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Denzel Valentine to the New York Knicks.

The details of the trade can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Knicks PR.

The Knicks then waived Valentine, and the announcement of him being waived can also be seen in. a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Knicks PR.

After starting out the season 5-1 in their first six games, the Knicks have struggled over their last 31 games.

They are just 17-20 on the season, and the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, which would not qualify them for the playoffs or the play-in tournament as of right now.

