‘Perfect spot’: statue of fossil hunter Mary Anning nears unveiling

By Caroline Davies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
The design for the statue of Mary Anning in Lyme Regis, Dorset. It will stand near where she made her pioneering finds.

A statue to the 19th-century fossil hunter and palaeontologist Mary Anning, who was once “lost to history”, is finally set to be unveiled in 2022 in her home town of Lyme Regis after a schoolgirl’s four-year campaign.

Campaigners, who have overcome bureaucratic red tape and raised more than £100,000 in crowdfunding, have been granted planning permission to site the bronze in “the perfect spot”, overlooking Black Ven cliffs on the Jurassic coast in Dorset, where she made her pioneering finds.

Evie Swire, 13, was nine when she first heard of Anning, born in 1799, who sold fossils to supplement her family’s meagre income and who is the subject of the film Ammonite, starring Kate Winslet. Disappointed there was no local tribute to Anning, who in life was largely ignored by the scientific establishment yet is now regarded as a significant female force in science, she began the Mary Anning Rocks campaign.

But first the coronavirus pandemic, then disputes over where the statue should be sited, looked likely to thwart plans to unveil the work, by the sculptor Denise Dutton, on the 223rd anniversary of Anning’s birth in May 2022.

Evie Swire, at Ringstead Bay, Dorset. Photograph: SWNS

Anya Pearson, Evie’s mother, said plans to place the statue near the giant anchor viewpoint on Lyme Regis seafront were resisted, and the project was then added to a long list of applications amid the pandemic. Another proposal, to place the statue on a cart road below the Marine theatre, was also rejected.

“But now we finally have the perfect spot for her, facing Black Ven [cliff] and Golden Cap [hill]. Black Ven is where she found most of her fossils, and it is just the most evocative spot, looking out to sea,” said Pearson.

‘It is the same background view as that in the only portrait ever painted of Mary. So there is great connectivity.

“It’s been a long battle, and at one point I really thought the whole project might be strangled by bureaucratic red tape. I thought the hard-part would be the fundraising, not getting planning permission.

“But the local people really got behind it, and have been amazing,” she added.

The clay model of Anning and her dog, Tray, which is one-and-a-quarter lifesize, is due to be cast in bronze in early 2022, with the unveiling scheduled for May. As part of the campaign, whose patrons include Sir David Attenborough, and the academic and broadcaster Prof Alice Roberts, the Mary Anning Rocks learning legacy will enable children from underprivileged backgrounds across the UK to visit the statue and go fossil hunting on the beaches, “discovering the next generation of Mary Annings”, added Pearson.

Anning was responsible for many pioneering finds, including one of the first ichthyosaurus skeletons, and became immensely knowledgable in the then emerging field of palaeontology. But her finds were often credited to the male collectors to whom she sold her fossils. Her disappointment and frustration was evident in one surviving letter, in which she wrote: “The world has used me so unkindly, I fear it has made me suspicious of everyone.”

She died aged 47.

The planning application papers said that, despite coming from a poor background, Anning’s finds changed the way scientists thought about the origins of our planet and how life evolved on it.

It read: “Throughout Mary Anning’s lifetime, her achievements have largely gone unacknowledged with her name having been eradicated from the historic archives due to her being an uneducated, working-class woman and an outsider to the polite and scientific community.”

Anning had not previously been championed in the town, “because she was just not known about”, said Pearson. “If she had been male and upper class, a statue would have been raised over a hundred years ago.”

“I really feel we have finally righted a historic wrong.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a massive new world and they have no idea how it formed

The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope—yes, that’s actually the name—has discovered a brand-new world. The planet in question is located 325 light-years away from Earth, in the Centaurus constellation. The planet itself orbits b Centauri, a two-star system that you can often see with the naked eye. Scientists say that this star system is the hottest planet-hosting system that we know of. It is now known as b Centauri (AB)b, or b Centauri b. Additionally, scientists found that the new world orbits its star over 100 times the distance between Jupiter and the Sun.
ASTRONOMY
asapland.com

“They are terrified that their sexuality will be revealed.” Kate Winslet says she knows actors who are still in the closet for fear of how it would affect their careers

Kate Winslet she was ultimately left out of the Oscar race for her performance in ‘Ammonite’, the film inspired by the life of paleontologist Mary Anning. A film marked by the lesbian romance between its character and the one played by Saoirse Ronan and for which Winslet is still giving interviews, and now we want to draw your attention to one published by The Sunday Times.
CELEBRITIES
IFLScience

This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
ASTRONOMY
