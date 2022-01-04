ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Springs, GA

Sandy Springs, Brookhaven swearing-in ceremonies set for today

By Amy Wenk
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eraOa_0dcNIvOy00
The Sandy Springs City Council that will take office tonight.

Sandy Springs and Brookhaven will formally inaugurate new and returning elected officials today.

Sandy Springs will hold its swearing-in ceremony as part of tonight’s City Council meeting, which begins at 6 p.m.

Mayor Rusty Paul will take an oath for his third term in office. As for the City Council, four incumbents will begin another term, and two new faces will join the council, Melody Kelley and Melissa Mular.

Brookhaven is holding a special called meeting at 10:30 a.m. today.

District 2 Councilmember John Park will be sworn in for a second term, and John Funny will officially take the District 4 seat.

The city of Dunwoody will hold its swearing-in ceremony next week, at the beginning of the Jan. 10 City Council meeting.

The post Sandy Springs, Brookhaven swearing-in ceremonies set for today appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven City Centre to prioritize connectivity

Brookhaven’s new City Centre is expected to prioritize walkability, connectivity, and outdoor spaces, according to a presentation at a Brookhaven Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday.  During a Jan. 5 work session, the Planning Commission heard a presentation from Bob Hughes, who works with the architectural firm HGOR. According to Hughes, the City Centre will be […] The post Brookhaven City Centre to prioritize connectivity appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs’ first Black elected official takes seat on council

Sandy Springs’ first Black elected official was sworn into office Tuesday. Dr. Melody Kelley, a chemistry professor and community advocate, took her oath of office on Jan. 4. She will represent District 2 on the City Council.  “I am both excited and humbled to join the ranks of those who serve our community most diligently,” […] The post Sandy Springs’ first Black elected official takes seat on council appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Mayor Dickens’ transition team includes Sam Massell, Lisa Herring

Mayor Andre Dickens’ transition committee will include a former Atlanta mayor and the superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools. A press release from Dickens’ office said the team will provide “advice and counsel” to the administration and will have committees organized around four subject areas: Safe Streets, Ethics, Youth & Education, and Neighborhood Empowerment. Dickens selected […] The post Mayor Dickens’ transition team includes Sam Massell, Lisa Herring appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven swears in council members, makes appointments

Brookhaven swore in a new council member and an incumbent at a special-called Brookhaven City Council meeting on Tuesday.  John Funny joined the council as the representative for District 4, and the city also re-swore in John Park as the council member for District 2. The swearing-in ceremony took place virtually on Jan. 4.  Funny, […] The post Brookhaven swears in council members, makes appointments appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookhaven, GA
City
Sandy Springs, GA
City
Dunwoody, GA
Brookhaven, GA
Government
Sandy Springs, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven Planning Commission recommends approval on new medical lab

The Brookhaven Planning Commission has recommended approval for a rezoning that would allow a new medical office to be built in Brookhaven’s District 4.  The new medical office building would be located at the currently vacant property 3020 Clairmont Road and operate as a DNA testing facility. The application originally came before the Planning Commission […] The post Brookhaven Planning Commission recommends approval on new medical lab appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Former Methodist chapel, offices transformed into loft apartments in Downtown

The former headquarters of the North Georgia Methodist Conference at 159 Ralph McGill Blvd. in Downtown has been transformed into the newly opened Revival Lofts. Braden Fellman Group, Choate + Hertlein Architects, and Beacon Construction are the team behind the project. The office and 12-sided octagonal chapel were originally completed in 1967, but sat abandoned […] The post Former Methodist chapel, offices transformed into loft apartments in Downtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta City Council holds organizational meeting after swearing-in ceremony

The Atlanta City Council – which has six brand new members, two former members returning to city hall, and a new president – held its first formal meeting on Monday evening following an afternoon swearing in ceremony. Before the meeting began, Mayor Andre Dickens addressed the body and encouraged the council to stay in contact […] The post Atlanta City Council holds organizational meeting after swearing-in ceremony appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Gov. Brian Kemp backs permit-free gun carry legislation in election-year session

Gov. Brian Kemp announced support for legislation that could eliminate the need for a weapons carry license in Georgia. GPB’s Stephen Fowler has more. Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday he supports the GOP-led legislature passing a so-called “constitutional carry” bill this legislative session that would likely allow eligible Georgians to open or concealed carry a […] The post Gov. Brian Kemp backs permit-free gun carry legislation in election-year session appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Will
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody cancels in-person court due to COVID-19

Dunwoody Municipal Court sessions will be canceled Jan. 5-6 due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.  The city tweeted about the cancellations and said that anyone affected would receive notices with a new court date and time. According to the city’s website, the Dunwoody Municipal Court will remain open to the public during this time, […] The post Dunwoody cancels in-person court due to COVID-19 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs apartment complex sells for $132.6 million

A 35-acre apartment complex in Sandy Springs has sold for $132.6 million. Atlanta-based Clark Ventures announced Wednesday that it sold Park at Abernathy Square, a 484-unit community on Roswell Road just north of Abernathy Road. San Francisco-based Stockbridge Capital Group bought the property. According to Atlanta Business Chronicle, the deal that closed Dec. 22 was […] The post Sandy Springs apartment complex sells for $132.6 million appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Andre Dickens sworn in as 61st Mayor of Atlanta

Georgia Tech alumni Andre Dickens took the oath of office at his alma mater on Monday afternoon becoming the 61st Mayor of Atlanta. During the afternoon inauguration ceremony at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the Atlanta City Council President, Atlanta City Council members and Atlanta Municipal Court Judges also took their oaths of office. New City Council […] The post Andre Dickens sworn in as 61st Mayor of Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven fixes ordinance, adds emergency powers

On Dec. 30, Brookhaven City Council got called back for one last meeting in 2021 to clean up the language of the recently passed ordinance. The council approved the ordinance creating the city’s Special Service District on Dec. 14.  But City Attorney Chris Balch found some issues with its language that could result in legal […] The post Brookhaven fixes ordinance, adds emergency powers appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The City Council
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

DeKalb County schools provides details on virtual learning

The DeKalb County School District will begin the new year with virtual learning.  Students in the district will return to learning on Jan. 5, but will remain virtual through Jan. 7, according to a press release from the district. The district cited rising cases of COVID-19 in the county and the metro Atlanta area as […] The post DeKalb County schools provides details on virtual learning appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Guaranteed income, city park master plan, Phoenix Awards mark finale of Mayor Bottoms’ term in office

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’s spent her last week in office touting two major initiatives and handing out awards before passing the baton to Mayor-elect Andre Dickens on Monday afternoon. Guaranteed income pilot program Bottoms said the City of Atlanta has formally partnered with the Urban League of Greater Atlanta to launch I.M.P.A.C.T. (Income Mobility Program […] The post Guaranteed income, city park master plan, Phoenix Awards mark finale of Mayor Bottoms’ term in office appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Fasten your seatbelts; it’s going to be a bumpy year of politics

If you’re like me and sick of politics, the next 10 months will surely make you want to reach for the Pepto. The 2022 Georgia gubernatorial race is already shaping up to be a nasty, bruising affair with former GOP U.S. Sen. David Perdue and former Georgia representative Vernon Jones primarying Brian Kemp to see who […] The post Fasten your seatbelts; it’s going to be a bumpy year of politics appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

National park working on first trail plan in history

Under a new leader, one of the country’s most visited national parks is working on a plan to revamp its trail system. The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area (CRNRA) spans 48 miles along the Chattahoochee and includes 15 land units. In 2020, it saw 3.5 million visitors, making it the country’s 16th most visited national […] The post National park working on first trail plan in history appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

2022 Predictions: Denise Starling, Livable Buckhead

Editor’s Note: 2022 certainly promises to be another news-filled year, from a continued fight against COVID-19 to a debate over whether Buckhead should break off from Atlanta. Reporter Newspapers surveyed local leaders to hear what they think will be the biggest issues in the next 12 months.  Denise Starling, Executive Director, Livable Buckhead Some years […] The post 2022 Predictions: Denise Starling, Livable Buckhead appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Kemp inks new legislative and congressional district maps

Gov. Brian Kemp signed new legislative and congressional district maps Thursday and immediately was hit with a lawsuit claiming they’re unconstitutional. The American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU’s Georgia chapter and a Washington, D.C.-based law firm charge new state House and Senate maps approved by the General Assembly’s Republican majority last month violate Section 2 […] The post Kemp inks new legislative and congressional district maps appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Events for Atlanta mayoral inauguration begin this weekend

Every four years, the first Monday of January marks the beginning of a new term for Atlanta’s mayor and city council. But, the festivities begin tomorrow for Andre Dickens, and you can plan your New Year’s weekend by going to MovingATLForward.com to register for all the inaugural events.  Rough Draft caught up with Inaugural Co-Chair W. Imari […] The post Events for Atlanta mayoral inauguration begin this weekend appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven’s top stories of 2021

Throughout 2021, Brookhaven readers gravitated towards social justice, parks, and even a wildcat escape. Check out the top stories of the year for the Brookhaven Reporter. UPDATE: Animal advocacy group says Brookhaven residents did not follow protocol in returning wildcat A wildcat escape made headlines in Brookhaven this year, with officials saying that a lack […] The post Brookhaven’s top stories of 2021 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
978
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy