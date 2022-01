Honda Motors’ stock (NYSE: HMC) at its current price of $29 has a potential upside of 30% as per Trefis’ Honda’s valuation. The stock is flat compared to the price after Q2 2022 results (ended September 2021). For Q2 2022, sales volume volume fell for Motorcycles segment to 4,294K units for the quarter, down 3% y-o-y. Automobile segment recorded a volume of 917K units for the quarter down 26.8% y-o-y, and life creation segment (formerly power products) rose by 11% y-o-y to 1,522K units in the year. The fall in the automobile segment is primarily due to the worldwide shortage of semi-conductor chips. We expect overall revenue and earnings to improve for FY 2022 (ended March 2022) as the semiconductor chip supply improves in the last two quarters.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO