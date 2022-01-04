Simulating grass phenotypic plasticity as an emergent property

We investigated the effects of the photoisomerization of doped azobenzene (AB) on the glass transition temperature (Tg) and Young's modulus of polycarbonate (PC). Dielectric relaxation measurements with ultraviolet (UV) light irradiation revealed that stronger UV light decreased the Tg of the PC blends. Although stronger UV light generates trans"‰â†’"‰cis isomerization, higher temperatures (near the Tg of 120"“130"‰Â°C) of the PC blend accelerate cis"‰â†’"‰trans thermal isomerization. We evaluated the characteristic times reflecting the isomerization rates to compare the two isomerizations based on the Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy results obtained at different UV light intensities and temperatures. As a result, the characteristic times became similar near the Tg, indicating that repeating isomerization occurred as a result of UV light irradiation. Because of the faster repeating isomerization, the free volume of PC increased, resulting in a decrease in the Tg. In addition, we discovered that photoisomerization decreases the Young's modulus of PC. The Young's modulus, as determined by the tensile test under UV light irradiation, decreased as the light intensity increased. Young's modulus demonstrated a single dependence on the sum of the characteristic times for repeating isomerization regardless of the intensity of light. This result suggested that increasing the free volume via isomerization reduced Young's modulus in the glassy state.

