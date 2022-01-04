ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

John McClain's 2021 NFL power rankings: Week 18

By John McClain
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheir victory over the Vikings secured home-field advantage for the Packers. They are the NFC favorites for the Super Bowl. The Titans clinched the division title. If they beat the Texans at NRG Stadium, they secure home-field advantage in the AFC. 3. Cincinnati (10-6) | Last week: 9. Defeating...

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL GM Thinks Russell Wilson Should Play With 1 Team Next Season

Ever since last offseason, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been mentioned in trade rumors. With the 2022 offseason approaching very soon, those rumors are starting to heat up again. During this Friday’s edition of Get Up, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum shared his thoughts on Wilson’s future in...
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Announce Notable Quarterback Move

The Jaguars are going to be down at least one quarterback for this Sunday’s game against the Colts. Trevor Lawrence is still going to start but backup C.J. Beathard has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Dawuane Smoot has also been activated off the list. As of right now,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Arizona State
CBS Sports

NFL Week 18 picks, odds: 49ers take out Rams for playoff berth, Falcons shock hated Saints

Week 18 is here for the first time in the history of the NFL. It's confusing and perplexing because Week 17 has so long been the finale of the regular season. Having the regular season extend into the middle of January is throwing everything off. The calendar feels weird, my brain doesn't know how to operate and I'm expecting this weekend to be the playoffs still.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Calvin Ridley in Philadelphia?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... So, if the Falcons decide to shop Ridley in the offseason, should the Eagles be interested? The answer, subject to a thorough pre-deal vetting (including a conservation with Ridley), is yes. Ridley is a dynamic playmaker who has a background with both quarterback Jalen Hurts and No. 1 wideout DeVonta Smith, creating a key fact-finding spot in their internal “cohabitation matrix”. Assistant special teams coach Joe Pannunzio was also on the Alabama staff when Hurts, Smith and Ridley helped win the squad a national championship following the 2017 season. Pannunzio, Smith and Hurts can create a support system for Ridley, who is likely to look for that in his next spot. Ridley’s background with Hurts and Smith should also benefit the Eagles on the field, as they remain close. Smith and Ridley exchanged jerseys following the Eagles’ Week 1 win over the Falcons.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Power Rankings#Bills#N Y Jets#American Football#Packers#Nfc#Titans#Texans#Afc#Chiefs#The Afc North#Bengals#Cardinals#Tampa Bay#Bucs#Patriots#Cowboys#Eagles#Pats#L A Chargers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Sporting News

What channel is Cardinals vs. Seahawks on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 18 game

The Cardinals (11-5) and the Seahawks (6-10) face each other in an NFC West battle on Sunday, Jan. 9 in the NFL's inaugural 18th week. The Cardinals need to win this game, and the Rams need to lose against the 49ers, for the Cardinals to clinch the NFC West. The Cardinals have already earned a playoff spot regardless. The Seahawks were already eliminated from playoff contention.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
letsbeardown.com

Justin Fields Takes Another Shot At Matt Nagy?

An interesting end to the season for the Chicago Bears as we see two parties likely headed in total opposite directions. Bears' head coach Matt Nagy is done in Chicago and it's not likely he finds another head coaching job while quarterback Justin Fields is just getting his time in Chicago started and it looks like it's going to be quite the awesome career.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy